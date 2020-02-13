Your World Is Customizeable With New Canon SELPHY Square Printer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A square by definition is "a plane figure with four equal straight sides and four right angles" 1 but what fits inside those straight sides and right angles can be powerful and unique. From decorating a work/living space or crafting, recipes or photo albums, you can create your own square with the new compact and portable SELPHY Square printer. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions unveils today the latest printer that tangibly showcases high-quality square prints.

Creativity On-the-Go

Who knows when the spark of creativity will ignite, and with the dye-sub technology included within the Canon SELPHY Square printer, you'll be prepared. Set-up is a breeze thanks to the newly updated Canon Print app SELPHY PHOTO LAYOUT ver. 2.02, which allows you to scan a QR code directly featured on the printer and instantly pairs your compatible handheld device to the Canon SELPHY Square printer via Wi-Fi®3. In addition, the app allows users to add a personal touch to their images – inclusive of stickers, borders and text – each print will have your individual stamp of expression. The square format framed sticker type paper4 provides boundless opportunities to leave your creative mark wherever you see fit. Compact in size, the Canon SELPHY Square printer is battery operated – no plug in required.

"Quality, ease of use and convenience are imperative attributes our company relies on when bringing forth new imaging products to an ever changing landscape," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The new Canon SELPHY Square printer continues our heritage of offering multiple, creative and unique ways consumers can experiment with imagery and be true to themselves with their conduit of expression."

Pricing of the Canon SELPHY Square

Available in black, white, pink and green, the Canon SELPHY Square printer has an estimated retail price of $149.99*. Additional 20 pack of paper is also available for $14.99. For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Source, Google Dictionary: https://www.google.com/search?q=defiinition+of+square&rlz=1C1CHBD_enUS871US872&oq=defiinition+of+square&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l6j69i64.5480j1j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

2 To print from your compatible mobile device, download Canon's SELPHY Photo Layout application, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with iOS versions 11.4.1, 12.4.3, 13, iPad OS 13. Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 5.0-5.1, 6, 7.0-7.1, 8.0-8.1, 9, 10.

3Wireless printing and scanning requires a working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability, operating at 2.4GHz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network clients.

4 The printer's XS-20L paper has a very light adhesiveness that allows you to reposition or reapply your photos.

*Availability, prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/your-world-is-customizeable-with-new-canon-selphy-square-printer-301004225.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.