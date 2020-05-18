|
18.05.2020 18:23:00
Your Nose Knows: Six Vehicle Warning Signs You Can Smell
BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Most vehicles start out with a "new car smell," but there are other specific odors that motorists should never ignore. Identifying these suspect smells early on can help car owners be car care aware and avoid the hassle and expense of an unexpected breakdown, says the Car Care Council.
"Unusual smells can be the sign of serious, and potentially costly, trouble for your vehicle. By acting quickly and making necessary repairs, you'll be able to breathe easy knowing there is no harmful damage to your car," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council.
The Car Care Council recommends a sniff test of your vehicle to identify any unusual smells, including the following six warning signs:
"When you smell any peculiar odor, you should not ignore it. Instead bring your vehicle to a professional service technician that you trust to get an informed opinion on the nature of the odor," concluded White.
About the Car Care Council
The non-profit Car Care Council is the source of information for the "Be Car Care Aware" consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council's online media room at http://media.carcare.org. To order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide, visit the council's consumer education website at www.carcare.org.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/your-nose-knows-six-vehicle-warning-signs-you-can-smell-301060945.html
SOURCE Car Care Council
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Markt ging es zum Wochenauftakt ebenso wie für den deutschen Leitindex deutlich aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street präsentiert sich freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag ebenfalls Aufschläge verzeichnet.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}