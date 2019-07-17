Your Everglades Airboat Tour Adventure Awaits with Jungle Erv's Airboat Tours

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jungle Erv's Airboat Tours make for the perfect summer excursion for the whole family, right here in our backyard. Jungle Erv offers exhilarating, fast-paced airboat ride experiences that take you right into the very heart of the Everglades. In addition to airboat rides, Jungle Erv provides free boardwalk tours and live shows with the aim of educating the public on alligator behavior and habitats.

"Our Everglades airboat tours are truly authentic Florida, at its best," said Jungle Erv. "We show families the real Florida, something my family knows well."

Since childhood, Erv found himself fascinated with Florida's exotic wildlife, gators especially. You might even say the fascination runs in the family. Jungle Erv is the son of Odalph Stokes, better known to locals as the "Alligator Man." Odalph was a local alligator trapper, skinner and, occasionally, wrestler. -- Jungle Erv's grandchildren are sixth-generation Gladesmen.

All of Jungle Erv's airboat captains are U.S. Coast Guard licensed and natives of the Everglades, making them the perfect guides for adventure-seekers seeking to experience the beauty of this lush landscape.

"We hope to see your smiling faces as we journey through the wild Everglades," said Jungle Erv.

More About Jungle Erv's Airboat Tours

The Florida Everglades is a masterpiece of nature at its best, and an airboat tour is a fantastic way to enjoy the unique plant and animal life that resides there. Along with an amicable climate and amazing ocean currents, the Everglades is America's only sub-tropical wilderness. Take an airboat ride at Jungle Erv's and get your family and friends up close and personal with this beautiful landscape!

