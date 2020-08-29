29.08.2020 18:00:00

Youngest Rocket League Team in the RLCS Place Top 8 During First Regional Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an impressive first showing, Alpine Esports Rocket League team placed in the Top 8 of the RLCS X North American Regional Playoffs last weekend. Competing against 32 teams with seasoned rosters, Daniel "Jordan" Bholla age 18 (Canada), Christopher "Majicbear" Acevedo age 15 (USA), and Oliver "Percy" Ortiz age 16 (Mexico/USA) defeated #4 ranked Rogue in the final round of playoff qualifiers. The Alpine roster defeated Rogue in a 3-0 sweep, upsetting nearly every analyst's prediction on how the series would turn out.

"I'm super happy with how the boys and I have progressed as a team coming into regionals. We did a good job identifying where things were going wrong and put a great plan together to implement changes to improve. Achieving Top 8 was a great success and going forward we definitely want to continue breaking through the top team barriers and start to take some series' off them. We'll be looking to learn from the first Regionals and come back into the next one with a stronger finish and we're excited to get back to work and break that barrier." – Miztik, Alpine Team Coach

About Alpine Esports:

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Alpine's Rocket League Team is made up of Daniel "Jordan" Bholla age 18 (Canada), Christopher "Majicbear" Acevedo age 15 (USA), Oliver "Percy" Ortiz age 16 (Mexico/USA) and alternate Gwilym "Creamz" Muir age 16 (Canada). Together, Alpine is the youngest team by average in the RLCS and coached by "David "Miztik" Lawrie (UK).

At Alpine Esports, we are committed to each player personally and professionally. We encourage content creation and are happy to help our teams grow and learn from our professionals. In addition, we look to make sure our players are reaching out to their communities and dedicating their time to other passions and educational opportunities.

To learn more about Alpine Esports, reach out to us at hello@alpineesports.gg or visit http://www.alpineesports.gg

 

SOURCE Alpine Esports

