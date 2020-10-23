SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’297 -0.2%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0727 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9045 -0.3%  Öl 41.8 -1.6% 
23.10.2020 20:51:00

YOUNGA Forum to Convene Global Youth Community, World Leaders and A-list Stars For First-of-its Kind VR Global Spectacle

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow sees the premiere of the YOUNGA Forum, a pioneering virtual reality global youth takeover of the United Nations connecting 1,500 Youth Delegates across 100+ countries with key decision-makers, to mark the United Nations' 75th anniversary.

Kelly Lovell, Founder, YOUNGA Forum, BridgingTheGap Ventures

Streamed live to millions in a ground-breaking virtual reality format, the YOUNGA Forum is hosted by BridgingTheGap Ventures, an organization developing and supporting youth-led innovation and youth talent development.

Confirmed high-level speakers include:

  • World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus;
  • UN Undersecretary-General and UN75 Special Advisor Fabrizio Hochschild-Drummond;
  • actress, model and Co-Founder MyEcoResolutionCara Delevingne;
  • Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi;
  • actor (Riverdale) and musician Drew Ray Tanner;
  • actor and ONE Campaign Ambassador Calum Worthy;
  • actor (POSE), singer and LGBTQ+ advocate Dyllón Burnside;
  • Co-founder of Born This Way Foundation and mother to Lady Gaga, Cynthia Germanotta;
  • human rights activist Siyabulela Mandela;
  • high-level speakers from UN Foundation, UNAIDS, The World Bank Group, Artists for Amazonia and many more. 

The global broadcast will see a series of intergenerational fireside chats and keynote remarks take place across six thematic VR locations to mobilizing greater connectivity between today and tomorrow's generation of changemakers.

Key thematic tracks of the Forum include advancing Climate Action and Sustainable Living, Equality and Inclusion, Future of Education and Work, Mental Health and Wellbeing, and Peace and Justice.

YOUNGA will also stage breath-taking performances by headline acts. Grammy award-winning rapper, songwriter, and record producer, Pitbull and Emmy award-winning dancer, actress, singer and Founder of KINRGY Julianne Hough.

The YOUNGA Forum is the initiative of BridgingTheGap Ventures, a Canadian youth-led, and women-led social enterprise founded by accomplished youth mobilizer and esteemed female entrepreneur, Kelly Lovell.

YOUNGA is proud to be supported by strategic partners such as the global communications partner, social impact enterprise The World We Want, event experience partners VR education, corporate training platform ENGAGE by VR Education Holdings PLC, global community of educators and trainers in virtual and augmented reality Educators in VR and XR pioneers BurrCastleXR.

The YOUNGA Forum takes place on Saturday 24 Oct 12:00 pm - 11:55 pm EDT. Tickets for YOUNGA Forum are available at youngforum.com/attend. To view the full list of confirmed speakers, visit youngaforum.com/speakers

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/younga-forum-to-convene-global-youth-community-world-leaders-and-a-list-stars-for-first-of-its-kind-vr-global-spectacle-301159001.html

SOURCE The World We Want

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.88
2.72 %
Alcon 56.46
2.51 %
Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 42.49
1.26 %
The Swatch Grp 208.30
1.02 %
Geberit 543.40
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 297.40
0.05 %
Novartis 76.48
-0.20 %
Sika 231.20
-1.28 %
ABB 23.61
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
13:00
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
11:08
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
11:03
SMI leicht stabilisiert
06:01
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt dank PayPal-Entscheidung auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2019 - PayPal-Aktie gefragt
ABB mit Umsatzrückgang bei massiv höherem Reingewinn - ABB-Aktie im Minus
Corona-Impfstoff hat laut Goldman Sachs grössere Bedeutung für den Aktienmarkt als die US-Wahl
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche bündelt Kräfte mit Atea Pharmaceuticals im Kampf gegen COVID-19
US-Arzneimittelbehörde lässt Remdesivir gegen COVID-19 zu - Gilead-Aktie schiesst nach oben
Wirecard-Aktie im Plus: Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verkauft Nordamerikageschäft an Syncapay - 300 Millionen erlöst?
Dow Jones wagt sich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Meyer Burger und CSEM setzen Zusammenarbeit bei Solarzellen fort - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer
AstraZeneca-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Toter bei Corona-Impfstoff-Studie von AstraZeneca in Brasilien
Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit