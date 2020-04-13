Young Women In Bio (YWIB) Announces Launch of YWIB Online and Availability of YWIB COVID-19 Online Resources

SEA ISLAND, Ga., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Women In Bio (YWIB) is pleased to announce the launch of its new YWIB Online platform, which includes a dedicated YouTube channel and associated Facebook page. Together, these online resources provide access to young girls across the United States and in Canada to our educational and leadership programs and other opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) free of charge. YWIB is launching this new initiative for young girls who are curious about STEM and want to learn more but may not live near one of our 13 chapter cities across the United States and in Montreal.

"The launch of YWIB Online comes at a time when there is a real need to provide young girls who cannot otherwise attend our events and programs with access to online programming in STEM. This will help our goal to ignite curiosity and to inspire young girls to see a future for themselves in STEM," said Lily Wound, National Chair of YWIB. "We believe that by making these online resources available to a broader audience of girls, we can encourage more girls to find a lifelong passion and career in STEM."

As part of our launch of YWIB Online, YWIB is excited to announce the availability of COVID-19 online resources for all students. These resources are intended to provide an opportunity to discuss the current pandemic and help students understand the biology, epidemiology, and global health risk of COVID-19. A series of informative modules outlining the science and statistics behind COVID-19, and the science behind and reason for the shelter-in-place and personal hygiene recommendations from public health officials will be included in this online area.

"With how quickly things are developing and changing, we believe that these resources on the COVID-19 pandemic will be of great help to students across the country and in Canada," said Sarah Odeh, co-chair of the YWIB-San Francisco Bay Area chapter. "The COVID-19 modules and associated resources will hopefully answer some of the questions young people have about this pandemic and why it is so important to help flatten-the-curve."

Along with the launch of our YWIB COVID-19 online resources area, YWIB invites student participation by offering contests and additional activities. Students, parents, and teachers can visit here for updates on the offerings on our YWIB Online platform, including to our COVID-19 online resources.

ABOUT YOUNG WOMEN IN BIO (YWIB)

Young Women In Bio (YWIB) gives girls today the inspiration and support they need to become

tomorrow's leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). We strive to provide

education and hands-on experience in STEM, as well as share our passion for all scientific fields. Through 13 chapters across the United States and Canada, YWIB partners with leading companies, universities, hospitals, and other organizations to host highly engaging, educational, and motivational programs for young girls interested in STEM. To learn more, visit: http://www.womeninbio.org/ywib.

ABOUT WOMEN IN BIO (WIB)

Founded in 2002 to support women employed in the field of life sciences from the classroom to the boardroom, Women In Bio (WIB) is a multifaceted organization with 13 chapters across North America and Montreal. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer to peer learning, mentoring and networking opportunities, and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting women of all ages in their lifelong journey in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit http://www.womeninbio.org.

