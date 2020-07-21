Young Living Outlines Continued COVID-19 Community Support

LEHI, Utah, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced the latest efforts in its multipronged approach to addressing the diverse needs throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Young Living took immediate action to lead in the community response. Now, as many nonprofits and businesses are looking to reopen or continue services, there is a dire need for resources that follow the CDC guidelines and provide a safe environment for members of our community.

"We recognize that there is much more work to be done and I am proud of the action Young Living has taken as we support our community during this crisis," said Jared Turner, president and COO at Young Living. "No matter how much you can give, it is always time to serve. Young Living shares in Utah's culture in that we are stronger united in serving."

Recent highlights from Young Living's support include the following initiatives.

Baby2Baby

Working closely with Baby2Baby, Young Living has donated products in retail value of over $800,000, including the company's Seedlings Baby Wipes, bars of soap, Thieves Toothpaste and more. This partnership has fulfilled the critical needs for baby essentials and personal care items in family resource centers, homeless shelters, health clinics and other centers across the nation.

Encircle

Encircle, a local non-profit looking to provide LGBTQ+ family and youth resources, had a lack of supplies to reopen many of their houses across Utah. Upon hearing of their challenges, Young Living donated 150 N95 masks, 250 Thieves Waterless Hand Sanitizer, diffusers and essential oils to Encircle to support their reopening.

Utah Community Action

Utah Community Action has been working hard to provide comprehensive services for income-eligible families throughout the crisis and has relied heavily on donations to help support their efforts. One key initiative is providing essential nutrition for local families. To assist in this effort, Young Living donated over 4,000 pounds of food that will help children, adults and seniors at local Utah Community Action food pantries.

YMCA of Utah

Currently, the YMCA of Utah serves over 225 residents each night — an essential community service during COVID-19. Young Living donated socks, personal hygiene items and 500 bottles of Thieves Waterless Hand Sanitizer to the YMCA to assist in their relief efforts.

UServeUtah

Young Living has partnered with UServeUtah to supply 20,000 empty bottles for hand sanitizer purposes, 8,900 disposable gowns and 4,500 N95 masks. These essential items have been distributed statewide to hospitals, local health departments, county emergency managers and state agencies.

Salt Lake Education Foundation

School closures have affected several families in more ways than one. Young Living has donated 3,500 backpacks along with hand sanitizer to the Salt Lake Education Foundation to help package their food deliveries in an initiative to keep kids and their families fed throughout school closures and the summer.

