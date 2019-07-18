+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Young Living Acquires Nature's Ultra

Organic hemp farm infuses pure Certified Pharmaceutical Grade CBD containing Young Living essential oils and 0% THC.

LEHI, Utah, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, announced today its acquisition of Nature's Ultra. Nature's Ultra, with its more than 1,500 acres of hemp farms in Colorado, will continue to operate independently to provide industry-leading CBD products that are legal under federal law and are certified natural, organic, vegan approved, and gluten free, and with the added benefits of Young Living's industry leadership and expertise in offering the highest quality oil-infused products.

"The pristine conditions in the Rocky Mountains allows Nature's Ultra to source pure CBD from Colorado hemp fields that are grown without the use of pesticides," says Dr. Mike Buch, Young Living's Chief Science Officer. "By adding our oils to this high-quality isolate, we are able to offer a Smart-Spectrum™ product that doesn't compromise on quality, and Nature's Ultra CBD oils can proudly display the Young Living logo because they meet our stringent Seed to Seal® Standards."

After being rigorously tested, Nature's Ultra farms and cultivation practices have received Young Living's Seed to Seal approval. Its industry-leading hemp farms use organic and sustainable farming practices to infuse 0% THC and Young Living essential oils.

"It's a match made in health—Young Living is the world leader in essential oils, and CBD belongs in that space," says Richard Ricketts, Nature's Ultra Founder and CEO. "Their Seed to Seal commitment to quality so closely mirrored our own that it only made sense to work together to bring high-quality CBD to the world."

The entire Nature's Ultra product line is organically and naturally cultivated from one of the first hemp farms in the United States to hold the USDA organic handler's certification. Its high-quality CBD isolate is infused with Young Living essential oils sourced from corporate-owned or partner farms as well as Seed to Seal-certified suppliers.

Young Living essential oil-infused products sold by Nature's Ultra will include Boost, Calm, Soothe, and Zest CBD roll-ons; a range of flavored CBD oils; and a CBD muscle rub. Young Living members, customers, and general consumers are able to purchase these CBD products exclusively from Nature's Ultra website.

To learn more about Young Living's essential oils, farms, and partnerships, please visit YoungLiving.com.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils and distributor of the highest quality of oil-infused products. As stewards of the earth and its people, Young Living paves the way for every essential oil company with its Seed to Seal® standard and its Sourcing, Science, and Standards pillars. These guiding principles protect the planet and ensure that customers can feel good about using Young Living products for themselves, their families, and in their homes. Young Living's products contain essential oils that all come from corporate-owned or partner farms as well as Seed to Seal-certified suppliers, support a healthy lifestyle, and continue to provide opportunities for over 5 million members to achieve their goals and aspirations by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

Media Contact for media inquiries, please contact prinquiries@youngliving.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/949141/Young_Living_Essential_Oils_Mint.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/323110/Young_Living_Essential_Oils_Logo.jpg

