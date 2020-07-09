Youfit Health Clubs Reopens First Club in MD and More Locations Nationwide

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After temporarily closing all locations nationwide in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Youfit Health Clubs is gradually reopening its doors nationwide. Youfit has already reopened 65 clubs across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas and Virginia since the month of June. At the beginning of this week, Youfit reopened its first location in Maryland: Baltimore – Loch Raven.

In addition, the following Youfit Health Clubs opened with temporary, limited hours, bringing the total number of open clubs to 71:



Norcross, GA – Singleton Rd.

– Singleton Rd. New Orleans, LA – Holiday Dr.

– Holiday Dr. Garland, TX – Broadway Blvd.

– Broadway Blvd. Pinellas Park, FL – 66th St.

– 66th St. Miami, FL – 107th Ave.

Youfit has committed to meeting all applicable guidelines, including those mandated by the government and implementing safety precautions including the following:

Each and every Youfit Health Clubs location has undergone a deep clean that includes the disinfecting and maintenance of all equipment, surfaces, and facilities.

The clubs are incorporating new social distancing plans to keep staff and members safe. This includes creating greater distance between machines and the implementation of no contact check-in and membership enrollment processes.

There will be stringent regular sanitizing and disinfecting protocols.

Lockers and showers at each location will be closed temporarily. YouGX Group Fitness classes will resume at a later date.

A new membership code of conduct will be implemented.

The Youfit team is being fully trained on these new policies and procedures and is committed to making the return as smooth as possible.

Members will receive further communication on the reopening of their specific club through email and text if they have opted in. Additional information will be available on the Youfit website, social media channels and at each club.

Youfit Health Clubs is a gym that's about one thing only: You. Founded in 2008, Youfit offers affordable gym memberships at state-of-the-art facilities to help members get the most out of life.

