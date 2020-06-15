15.06.2020 21:00:00

Youfit Health Clubs Begins to Reopen Doors in Georgia as Coronavirus Restrictions Ease

AUSTELL, Ga., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After temporarily closing all locations in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Youfit Health Clubs announced that it will begin gradually reopening its doors over the next few weeks as the country slowly moves into the next phases of easing coronavirus restrictions. Youfit has already reopened clubs in Florida, Texas, and Arizona, and announced today that the first two locations in Georgia have opened: Austell – East-West Connector and Suwanee – Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd.

Youfit has committed to meeting all applicable guidelines, including those mandated by the government and implementing safety precautions including the following:

  • Each and every Youfit Health Clubs location has undergone a deep clean that includes the disinfecting and maintenance of all equipment, surfaces, and facilities.
  • The clubs are incorporating new social distancing plans to keep staff and members safe. This includes creating greater distance between machines and the implementation of no contact check-in and membership enrollment processes.
  • There will be stringent regular sanitizing and disinfecting protocols.
  • Lockers and showers at each location will be closed temporarily. YouGX Group Fitness classes will resume at a later date.
  • A new membership code of conduct will be implemented.
  • The Youfit team is being fully trained on these new policies and procedures and is committed to making the return as smooth as possible.

Members will receive further communication on the reopening of their specific club through email and text if they have opted in. Additional information will be available on the Youfit website, social media channels and at each club.

About Youfit
Youfit Health Clubs is a gym that's about one thing only: You. Founded in 2008, Youfit offers affordable gym memberships at state-of-the-art facilities to help members get the most out of life.

 

SOURCE Youfit Health Clubs

