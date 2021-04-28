SMI 11’104 0.1%  SPI 14’292 0.0%  Dow 33’985 0.0%  DAX 15’316 0.4%  Euro 1.1042 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’018 0.2%  Gold 1’771 -0.3%  Bitcoin 50’349 0.1%  Dollar 0.9148 0.1%  Öl 66.9 0.5% 

28.04.2021 15:15:00

Youdao Filed 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced that the Company had filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.youdao.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Youdao, Inc., No. 399 Wangshang Road, Binjiang District, Hangzhou 310051, People's Republic of China.

About Youdao, Inc. 

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Cloudnote and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: IR@rd.netease.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youdao-filed-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301279146.html

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Gelingt es Ihnen als Anleger, die besten Dividenden-Aktien zu identifizieren, können Sie doppelt profitieren: von der Kurssteigerung und der Dividendenzahlung. Im Marktausblick heute um 18 Uhr zeigt Ihnen ein Börsen-Profi, wie Sie die besten Dividenden-Aktien für Ihr Portfolio finden.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Inside

10:28 Vontobel: Wasser als Renditequelle? Investments werden gefragt - und honoriert
10:14 DAX: in der Range
09:55 SMI erneut schwächer
05:56 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Am Allzeithoch gescheitert / Sonova – Gewinnmitnahmen voraus?
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
27.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf International Business Machines Corp
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie etwas tiefer: Im ersten Quartal weiterhin die Zurückhaltung der Patienten gespürt
ABB-Aktie stärker: Trotz Gewinnwachstum vorsichtig - Fortschritten bei Verkäufen - Börsengang von E-Mobilität?
Tesla verkauft Bitcoins: Musk-Tweet sorgt für Wirbel in Krypto-Community
Chinas milliardenschwere Gold-Importe: Was das für Auswirkungen auf den Goldpreis haben könnte
UBS-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Mehr als erwartet verdient - Veränderungen im Management
Tesla-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Tesla schafft Rekordgewinn im ersten Quartal
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Barry Callebaut-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Grossaktionär Jacobs Holding verkauft Anteil von 10 Prozent
Microsoft überzeugt trotz starker Zahlen nicht - Microsoft-Aktie gibt vorbörslich ab
Vor US-Zinsentscheid: SMI etwas fester -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street in Lauerstellung -- Börsen in Asien legen letztlich zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit