Yotpo Introduces Advanced New Partner Program to Help Service Partners Build Amazing eCommerce Experiences

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo, a leading eCommerce marketing platform, has announced a new partner program designed to deepen relationships within Yotpo's partner community and encourage them to unlock more advanced benefits for their business and their clients. The program will power merchant success by providing Yotpo's agency and service partners the value and support needed to build amazing eCommerce experiences.

"The partnerships within the eCommerce ecosystem have been absolutely vital to the success of brands in the direct-to-consumer space," said Will Schnabel, SVP Business Development & Partnerships, Yotpo. "We're thrilled to roll out our new and improved Yotpo Partner Program so that together, we can drive even more growth and success for eCommerce merchants."

For the first time ever, Yotpo's official eCommerce service partners will be recognized in one of three partnership tiers. As Yotpo is relentlessly focused on providing partners with the resources and support to reach the higher tiers of the program, partners will be reviewed for new tier eligibility every six months. The partner program tiers include:





Yotpo Partner : New partners who have clients using or considering the use of one of Yotpo's products will go through a simplified online application process and, once accepted, instantly gain benefits by joining the community and beginning their Yotpo journey.

: New partners who have clients using or considering the use of one of Yotpo's products will go through a simplified online application process and, once accepted, instantly gain benefits by joining the community and beginning their Yotpo journey. Yotpo Select Partner : Partners who have considerable expertise and proven shared success, qualified partners will receive additional benefits as a Select Partner.

: Partners who have considerable expertise and proven shared success, qualified partners will receive additional benefits as a Select Partner. Yotpo Premier Partner: Premier status is reserved for partners who have gone above and beyond with Yotpo and mutual clients, qualifying them for unique and exclusive benefits across the Yotpo organization. These companies represent less than 5% of the overall partner community.

Longstanding partners named to the Premier tier include Astound Commerce (Global), BVA, Capgemini (Global), Corra, Eastside Co (UK), Gorilla, Hawke Media, Moku Collective (DEG), MuteSix, sharmabrands, We Make Websites, Woolman OY, ZaneRay Group, and Zehner.

Yotpo has also rolled out enhanced benefits for all Yotpo partners, with accelerated benefits available to higher tiers. These enhanced benefits include increasing referral fees, marketing and branding opportunities, enterprise-level customer support escalation, education and training programs, product and implementation support, engagements with Yotpo leadership, and ability to influence the product and the Yotpo platform roadmap.

Against the backdrop of the thriving commerce industry, Yotpo has seen exponential growth alongside its incredible partner ecosystem. In the last year alone, Yotpo engaged in over 3,300 collaborations with hundreds of partners hailing from over 30 different countries. This has resulted in a rapid 60% year-over-year growth of the entire Yotpo partnership channel, including leading system integrators, marketing agencies, loyalty consultants, tech partnerships, and all flavors of expert eCommerce service providers.

Yotpo's partner program is comprised of a thriving ecosystem of over 500 active system integrators, agencies, and technology providers. For more information about Yotpo's Partner Program and to apply to become a partner, click here .

ABOUT YOTPO

Yotpo, a leading eCommerce marketing platform, helps forward-thinking brands like Patagonia, Steve Madden, Revolution Beauty, Brooklinen, and GoPro accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for Loyalty, SMS Marketing, Reviews, and more, empowering brands to create smarter, higher-converting experiences that spark and sustain customer relationships. Yotpo integrates with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google and Instagram, and is available on all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce Cloud, and BigCommerce. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including New York, London, Israel, and Bulgaria. Yotpo is hiring! Visit yotpo.com/jobs.

