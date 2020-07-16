16.07.2020 04:52:00

YOSHIKIMONO SELECTED BY TOKYO NATIONAL MUSEUM FOR SPECIAL KIMONO EXHIBITION

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Yoshikimono 2020 Collection

Download photos (open for media use, credit: Yoshiki:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/di5kvj7772xp9aa/AADQSBb_YOhy67LAzX4Bz-zOa?dl=0

From June 30th to August 23rd, the Tokyo National Museum's special "KIMONO" exhibition will include "Yoshikimono" designs from the Japanese superstar YOSHIKI.

The KIMONO exhibition displays around 300 pieces, including kimonos worn by prominent historical figures like Nobunaga, Hideyoshi, and Ieyasu, as well as kimonos personally designed by YOSHIKI. This exhibition of unprecedented scale offers a comprehensive overview of kimonos spanning from the 12th century to the modern era, and also includes paintings of kimonos which are considered national treasures.

The Yoshikimono fashion brand is the brainchild of global artist YOSHIKI, the leader of X JAPAN who is widely considered the biggest rock star in Japan. His mission for Yoshikimonoto fuse tradition and innovation – draws upon his upbringing as the eldest son of the owner of a kimono producer. His Yoshikimono brand pays homage to the traditional form of the kimono while continuing to evolve the artform with edgy styles. His collections have advanced modern kimono fashion while respecting the traditional aesthetic sense.

The Yoshikimono 2020 collection, which opened-up Tokyo Fashion Week, featured visual elements from the Stan Lee comic book Blood Red Dragon (Lee based the comic on YOSHIKI), as well as, one of the biggest anime series, Attack on Titan.

In February 2020, Yoshikimono was also selected for the kimono exhibition of the world-famous Victoria and Albert Museum in London and is currently on display alongside works by designers such as Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent, and John Galliano.

Yoshikimono fits perfectly with the "KIMONO" exhibition. The kimono, a revered symbol of ancient Japanese culture, first emerged over 1000 years ago, and yet remains a significant mode of expression in modern fashion. The new "KIMONO" exhibition will provide a rich, colorful glimpse of this storied past, and relies on Yoshikimono to offer a bold look toward the future.

YOSHIKI commented, "More than 10 years have passed since I established Yoshikimono as a designer. Currently, I have come to receive many offers from overseas, but I am truly honored to have my creations exhibited in Japan, the origin of kimono culture, at the prestigious Tokyo National Museum. I feel gratitude to all of my fans who are constantly supporting me. It would make me happy if you could see the exhibition."

Yoshikimono Tokyo Fashion Week S/S 2020
Video: https://youtu.be/fJ2Sd_PcfDM

"KIMONO"
Tokyo National Museum Heiseikan
Open from June 30th to August 23rd, 2020
https://kimonoten2020.exhibit.jp/english.html

YOSHIKI Website: https://www.yoshiki.net
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial
Yoshikimono: http://www.yoshikimono.com

Social Media Tags:
#Yoshiki @YoshikiOfficial

Yoshiki Press Release Assets :
Yoshikitty Defeats Hello Kitty: HERE
Yoshiki Interviewed On BBC: HERE
Yoshiki Donates National Center For Global Health: HERE
Yoshikimono Chosen For V&A Exhibition In London: HERE
Hitmaker Yoshiki Strikes Platinum: HERE

For interviews regarding YOSHIKI and YOSHIKIMONO contact:
Libby Coffey
PRIME PR GROUP, INC. 
+1 626-676-4993
LCoffey@primeprgroup.com

A Yoshikimono 2020 design inspired by the Stan Lee comic book Blood Red Dragon (which Lee based on Yoshiki).

A Yoshikimono 2020 design inspired by the anime series Attack On Titan.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yoshikimono-selected-by-tokyo-national-museum-for-special-kimono-exhibition-301094509.html

SOURCE YOSHIKI

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.56
6.68 %
The Swatch Grp 207.80
5.86 %
Lonza Grp 562.40
4.54 %
Adecco Group 46.86
2.85 %
CieFinRichemont 64.34
2.78 %
Givaudan 3’712.00
0.65 %
UBS Group 11.39
0.44 %
Swiss Life Hldg 358.70
0.36 %
Geberit 487.00
0.29 %
Swisscom 496.60
-0.76 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15.07.20
Vontobel: Coupons im «Doppelpack»
15.07.20
SMI vor Ausbruch nach oben
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Moderna-Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung: Moderna meldet gute Ergebnisse nach ersten Tests von Corona-Impfstoff
Mehr Aktien oder raus aus dem Markt? Wie Banken das zweite Halbjahr angehen
UBS und Swiss Re bieten Versicherungsprodukt für Hypothekarkunden an - Aktien gefragt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Dufry-Aktie aktuell: Dufry auf grünem Terrain
Apple-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Apple muss doch keinen Rekord-Steuerbetrag in Irland nachzahlen
Finanzaufsicht Bafin verdächtigt Wirecard-Ex-Chef Braun des Insiderhandels - Wirecard-Aktie sinkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der US-amerikanische Dow Jones konnte am Mittwoch weiter zulegen. Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB