SMI 13'414 -0.5%  SPI 18'528 -0.4%  Dow 49'359 -0.2%  DAX 25'297 -0.2%  Euro 0.9315 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6'029 -0.2%  Gold 4'595 -0.5%  Bitcoin 76'607 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8026 -0.1%  Öl 64.1 0.4% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Barrick Mining144690732Swiss Life1485278
UBS-Aktie: Geplante Fusion von drei Immobilienfonds überwindet eine Hürde
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Das sind gute Argumente für eine Gehaltserhöhung
IPO-Vorschau 2026: Diese Tech-Firmen könnten an die Börse gehen
Private Markets im Fokus: AllianzGI erwartet entscheidenden Wendepunkt 2026
17.01.2026 06:44:40

York Space Systems Launches IPO Roadshow For 16 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - York Space Systems, a modern defense prime built for speed and scale, announced the launch of its roadshow for a proposed initial public offering of 16 million shares of common stock. The IPO price is expected to range between $30 and $34 per share. In addition, York plans to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.4 million shares at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'YSS.'"

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as joint bookrunning managers. Truist Securities, Baird, and Raymond James are acting as bookrunners. Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, and Academy Securities will serve as co-managers.

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’939.04 19.53 S80BSU
Short 14’217.44 13.89 SQ3B6U
Short 14’756.20 8.87 BRWSBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’413.59 16.01.2026 17:31:52
Long 12’819.60 19.53 SSQBNU
Long 12’518.27 13.61 SXTBSU
Long 12’003.39 8.98 SKIBKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Stadler Rail-Aktie tiefer: Neuer Auftrag aus Osteuropa sorgt für Aufmerksamkeit
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE büsst am Vormittag ein
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall präsentiert sich am Mittag fester
ams-OSRAM-Aktie springt an: Halbleiterkonzern verhandelt wohl mit Infineon
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE am Nachmittag mit Kursverlusten
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Freitagvormittag mit Abschlägen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris haussiert am Nachmittag
Bayer erhält EU-Zulassung für Eylea 8 mg bei dritter Indikation - Aktie dennoch tiefer
Meta Platforms-Aktie im Fokus: Kooperation mit Google könnte NVIDIA unter Druck setzen

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 03/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
04:59 OTS: Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung / Verbraucherschutzministerin lobt ...
23:00 GNW-News: Aduro Clean Technologies gibt Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2026 bekannt und informiert über den aktuellen Stand des Geschäfts
22:38 Behörde: Flugzeuge sollen iranischen Luftraum meiden
22:33 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Schwerfälliger Wochenausklang
22:22 ROUNDUP: Rom will keine Soldaten für Grönland-Erkundungsmission schicken
22:17 Aktien New York Schluss: Schwerfälliger Wochenausklang
22:08 Nobelinstitut: Preis und Preisträger sind untrennbar
21:48 IAEA: Einigung auf Waffenruhe beim AKW Saporischschja
21:26 ROUNDUP/Bayer: Oberster Gerichtshof überprüft Fall im US-Glyphosat-Streit
21:17 Von der Leyen würdigt Brasiliens Einfluss beim Mercosur-Deal