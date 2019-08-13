Yoga Science CME Conference Offers Collegiality, a Renowned Faculty and a Clinically Proven Curriculum to Help Relieve and Prevent Physician Burnout

AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Meditation Institute will present the nation's only comprehensive curriculum on Yoga Science, Psychology and Philosophy for relieving and preventing common physician burnout symptoms at the 11th annual mind/body medicine CME conference October 22-26, 2019. Entitled The Heart and Science of Yoga, this 31 credit CME training hosted at the Cranwell Resort and Spa in Lenox, Massachusetts is accredited by the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association.

According to the annual "National Physician Burnout, Depression & Suicide Report" recently published in Medscape Report, the rate of physician burnout directly correlates to the numbers of hours a physician works each week. Of physicians working 71 or more hours a week, 57% report burnout symptoms. On the opposite end, of physicians working 31-40 hours per week, 36% report burnout symptoms. Surveyed physicians cite increasing administrative tasks and computerization of practice as a major contributor to longer hours and burnout.

Leonard Perlmutter, AMI founder and faculty director, acknowledges that an increase in administrative tasks and other demands have had a direct correlation to both the decrease in meaningful time interacting with colleagues and the growing physician burnout epidemic. According to Perlmutter, "The 'Heart and Science of Yoga' conference curriculum represents the oldest and most effective holistic mind/body medicine to relieve and prevent burnout, heal disease, manage addictive habits, alleviate stress and inflammation, and balance life-work responsibilities." Then he adds, "This conference provides an engaging forum for attendees to share innovative strategies and tools so that physicians can support one another in combatting burnout and promoting resiliency."

According to recent conference attendee Keyvan Hariri MD, board certified in Family Medicine in Manhattan Beach CA, "This curriculum has been transformational, inspiring and self-empowering. I highly recommend this conference to every healthcare practitioner."

In support of The American Meditation Institute's initial continuing medical education accreditation for physicians (through the Albany Medical College), AMI conducted a 2008-09 retrospective case study of participants who completed Leonard Perlmutter's "Heart and Science of Yoga" course. The findings included these positive, life-enhancing and health-promoting changes: significant reductions in stress and fear, decreased anxiety and depression, lowered blood pressure, lowered heart rate, improved restorative sleep, improved energy levels, increased creative capacity, diminishment of migraine headaches, elimination of irritable bowel syndrome, enhanced happiness and optimism, reduced cholesterol levels, diminished or extinguished acute and chronic pain, weight loss and increased breathing capacity.

The dedication, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty create a dynamic and interactive course for their students. Each faculty member is committed to the advancement and training of Yoga Science as holistic mind/body medicine. In addition to AMI founder Leonard Perlmutter other presenters include: Robert Schneider MD, Robert Schneider MD, Dean of the College of Integrative Medicine and Director of the Institute for Natural Medicine and Prevention at Maharishi University; Anthony Santilli MD, board certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Sat Bir Singh Khalsa, PhD, Director of Research for the Kundalini Research Institute, and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School; Susan Lord MD, a private practice holistic physician focusing on prevention and treatment, and former course director for the The Center for Mind-Body Medicine's "Food As Medicine" program in Washington, DC; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, MD, Medical Director of the Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center; Joshua Zamer, MD, Medical Director for Addiction Medicine at Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center and Chairman of the Department of Family Practice; Anita Burock-Stotts, MD, board certified in Internal Medicine; Kristin Kaelber MD, PhD, board certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics; Janine Pardo MD, board certified in Internal Medicine; Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD, Chair of the AMI Psychological Education Committee; Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, faculty member of The American Meditation Institute, and Lee Albert, NMT, acclaimed neuromuscular therapist and gentle yoga instructor.

Noted physicians Dean OrnishBernie Siegel, Mehmet Oz (Dr. Oz), and Larry Dossey have endorsed Mr. Perlmutter's "Heart and Science of Yoga" treatise, which serves as the primary curriculum for this conference.

-30-

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind/body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes Transformation a bi-monthly journal of meditation as holistic mind/body medicine. Call (518) 674-8714 for a mail or email subscription.

Media Contact:

Robert Washington

60 Garner Road

Averill Park, NY 12018

Tel: 518-674-8714

Fax: 518-674-8714

SOURCE American Meditation Institute