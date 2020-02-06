+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
06.02.2020 20:18:00

YM Careers Selected to Power SHRM HR Jobs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of business management, commerce and payment solutions for member-based organizations, announced today that it has been selected to power SHRM HR Jobs, a premier niche career center serving the HR community. In moving to the YM Careers platform and service, SHRM will ensure job seekers can more quickly and easily find and apply for HR jobs that help them advance their careers.  Likewise, employers who use SHRM HR Jobs to source and attract talent, will now benefit from more relevant and targeted job exposure, helping them find and hire the world's best HR professionals.

www.communitybrands.com (PRNewsfoto/Community Brands)

Unlike mass job boards and aggregators, SHRM HR Jobs is specifically marketed to and relied on by HR professionals who interact with SHRM, the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workforce.  This includes 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries. 

Moving SHRM HR Jobs to YM Careers brings a best-in-class job board experience to HR professionals and job seekers.  Some of the new capabilities enabled through the launch include:

  • Pane view job search, helping job seekers more quickly find and apply to well matched or recommended HR jobs.
  • Featured professional and recruitment services including compensation data, job description databases, HR certifications, eLearning opportunities and veteran hiring resources.
  • Relevant job distribution into SHRM's email, website and social media channels, as well as veterans, diversity and programmatic job distribution options, to drive job seeker engagement and applications.
  • Integration with YM Careers job board and resume network – called the Association Career Network – which is the world's largest niche job board network spanning thousands of association job boards and professional communities. This provides job seekers and employers with an expanded universe of jobs and resumes to leverage during their searches.

YM Careers will also serve as a revenue engine for SHRM HR Jobs by marketing the service to all relevant employers, and will provide SHRM with access to detailed, actionable user insights that can be used to further inform SHRM's advocacy strategy for the HR profession.

"SHRM is the trusted authority within the HR profession, so you can imagine the honor of being selected as SHRM's partner for a service that caters to the critical HR function of talent acquisition," said Tristan Jordan, General Manager of YM Careers.  "Employers rely on association job sites to access the highest performing talent, often passive job seekers not easily reachable through mass job boards, but who do interact with the association and respond to personalized job recommendations," he continued.  "Our proven technology and approach will expand the role of SHRM HR Jobs as a premier resource for the HR community it serves." 

YM Careers is the industry's most trusted career center platform for associations and publishers powering nearly 3,000 niche job boards that connect more than a million employers with tens of millions of association members and website users. Associations leverage the platform to provide a valuable member service, acquire and engage new members, and increase non-dues revenue. YM Careers is part of the Community Brands association software suite, a complete set of solutions that helps member-based organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency and digitally engage members.

About SHRM
SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at shrm.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

About Community Brands
Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 120,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Community Brands
Brad Bennett
press@communitybrands.com
+1 817.517.9965

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ym-careers-selected-to-power-shrm-hr-jobs-301000567.html

SOURCE Community Brands

