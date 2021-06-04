Yiren Digital to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 9, 2021

BEIJING, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial service platform in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 After U.S. market closes on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on June 9, 2021 (or 8:00 a.m.Beijing/Hong Kong Time on June 10, 2021).

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital is a digital personal financial service platform, and provides both credit and wealth management services. For its credit business, we provide an effective solution to address largely underserved individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels. Yiren Digital's marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices. For its wealth management business, the Company targets China's mass affluent population and strives to provide customized wealth management services, with a combination of long-term and short-term targets as well as different types of investments. For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com.

