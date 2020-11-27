|
27.11.2020 00:12:00
Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights
Wealth Management—Yiren Wealth
- Cumulative number of investors served reached 2,283,828 as of September 30, 2020, representing an increase of 2.7% from 2,223,250 as of June 30, 2020 and compared to 2,200,223 as of September 30, 2019.
- Number of active wealth management investors[1] was 76,707 as of September 30, 2020, representing an increase of 152.4% from 30,392 as of June 30, 2020, and compared to 12,235 as of September 30, 2019.
- Total assets under administration ("AUA") for wealth management products[2] on Yiren Wealth was RMB 4,334.2 million (US$ 638.4 million) as of September 30, 2020, representing an increase of 71.4% from 2,528.6 million as of June 30, 2020, and compared to RMB 626.2 million as of September 30, 2019.
- Sales volume of wealth management products amounted to RMB 4,593.3 million (US$ 676.5 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 110.1% from RMB 2,186.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and compared to RMB 767.2 million in the same period of 2019.
Consumer Credit—Yiren Credit
- Total loan originations in the third quarter of 2020 reached RMB 3.2 billion (US$ 0.5 billion), representing an increase of 33.5% from RMB 2.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and compared to RMB 10.5 billion in the third quarter of 2019.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 5,060,824 as of September 30, 2020, representing an increase of 2.9% from 4,917,635 as of June 30, 2020 and compared to 4,593,590 as of September 30, 2019.
- Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2020 was 143,238 representing an increase of 33.2% from 107,568 in the second quarter of 2020 and compared to 150,280 in the third quarter of 2019.
- 24.4% of loan originations were generated online in the third quarter of 2020.
- Total outstanding principal balance of performing loans reached RMB28,007.2 million (US$ 4,125.0 million) as of September 30, 2020, representing a decrease of 16.3% from RMB33,454.4 million as of June 30, 2020.
[1] Active wealth management investors refer to those who hold an investment in one or more of the wealth management products the Company source from financial institutions during the quarter.
[2] Wealth management products include the products the Company source from financial institutions, which do not include any of our legacy P2P loans.
"We are very pleased to deliver a solid quarter, and we continue to make progress in our business transitions and strategic repositioning as we drive our online wealth management business into scale and ramp up our new credit-tech product offerings. We have achieved profitability and meaningful growth on both our wealth management and credit-tech business lines. With the large growing market opportunities in both our wealth management and credit businesses, we believe Yiren Digital is well positioned as China's leading digital platform providing comprehensive personal financial services." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital.
"For our wealth management business, we are seeing promising momentum in wealth management products and services and the demand remains strong. As of end of September, total AUA of wealth management products increased by 71% quarterly to RMB 4.3 billion, and total sales volume of wealth management products increased by 110% quarter-over-quarter to RMB 4.6 billion. New investors of wealth management products on Yiren Wealth in this quarter stood over 58,200, representing a 255% growth compared to last quarter."
"On our credit-tech business, we continue to execute our transition plan and drive our sales volume growth. Our new products continue to show strong growth as we shift towards small revolving loans and auto secured loans. For the small revolving loans, we have seen a quarterly increase of close to 100%, accounting for 19% of the total loan volume of this quarter. Meanwhile, auto secured loans grew 76% compared to the last quarter and took almost half of the total sales volume. "
"We are delighted to see continue growth in our wealth management business and loan originations and reached profitability for the quarter, as we continue to execute on our business plan," said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "Total net revenue reached RMB 1.0 billion in third quarter, representing an increase of 36% from previous quarter due to growth in both loan and wealth management business. In particular, our revenue generated from wealth management products is becoming a significant portion of total net revenue at RMB 124 million up from RMB 22 million from prior quarter. On the balance sheet side, our cash position remains strong with RMB 3.3 billion of cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2020. "
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total amount of loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB 3,207.0million (US$472.3million), compared to RMB 10,496.3 million in the same period last year. As of September 30, 2020, the total outstanding principal amount of the performing loans was RMB 28.0 billion (US$4.1 billion), decreased by 16.3% from RMB 33.5 billion as of June 30, 2020.
Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB 1,022.8 million (US$ 150.6 million), compared to RMB 2,056.1 million in the same period last year. Revenue from Yiren Credit reached RMB 741.7 million (US$ 109.2 million), representing a decrease of 51.1% from RMB 1,515.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue from Yiren Wealth reached RMB 281.1 million (US$ 41.4 million), representing a decrease of 48.0% from RMB 540.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB 485.1 million (US$71.4 million), compared to RMB 1,160.4 million in the same period last year. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2020 accounted for 15.1% of the total amount of loans facilitated, as compared to 11.1% in the same period last year mainly due to the decline of loan volume.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB 239.7 million (US$35.3 million), compared to RMB 156.1 million in the same period last year. Origination and servicing costs in the third quarter of 2020 accounted for 7.5% of the total amount of loans facilitated, compared to 1.5% in the same period last year due to the decline of loan volume.
General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB 159.7 million (US$ 23.5 million), compared to RMB 168.1 million in the same period last year. General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2020 accounted for 15.6% of the total net revenue, compared to 8.2% in the same period last year.
Allowance for contract assets and receivables in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB 25.0 million (US$ 3.7 million), compared to RMB 344.7 million in the same period last year.
Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB 16.4 million (US$ 2.4 million).
Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB 79.8 million (US$ 11.8 million), compared to net income of RMB 228.0 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2020 was net income of RMB 117.5 million (US$ 17.3 million), compared to net income of RMB 274.2 million in the same period last year.
Basic income per ADS in the third quarter of 2020 was net income of RMB 0.9(US$ 0.1), compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB 2.5 in the same period last year.
Diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2020 was net income of RMB 0.9(US$ 0.1), compared to a diluted income per ADS of RMB 2.4 in the same period last year.
Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB 3.1 million (US$0.5 million), compared to net cash generated from operating activities of RMB 808.1 million in the same period last year.
Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB 99.5 million (US$14.6 million), compared to net cash used in investing activities of RMB 78.1 million in the same period last year.
As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents was RMB 2,836.2 million (US$ 417.7 million), compared to RMB 2,935.5 million as of June 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB 2.3 million (US$ 0.3 million), compared to RMB 4.1 million as of June 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB 511.3 million (US$ 75.3 million), compared to RMB 513.0 million as of June 30, 2020.
Delinquency rates. As of September 30, 2020, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 1.1%, 1.7%, and 1.6%, respectively compared to 1.4%, 2.0%, and 2.1%, as of June 30, 2020.
Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of September 30, 2020, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2017 was 17.0%, compared to 16.7% as of June 30, 2020. As September 30, 2020, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2018 was 18.3%, compared to 17.6% as of June 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2019 was 11.9%, compared to 9.4% as of June 30, 2020.
[3] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
Board Composition Change
The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Dennis Cong as a member of the Board effective November 27, 2020. At the same time, Mr. Huan Chen has retired from his position on the Board effective today after having served as a Director of the Company since 2015.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB 6.7896 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2020, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Conference Call
Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 26, 2020 (or 8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 27, 2020).
Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5509629
Please note the Conference ID number of 5509629.
Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.
Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 4, 2020:
International
+61 2-8199-0299
U.S.
+1 646-254-3697
Replay Access Code:
5509629
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.yirendai.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is a leading fintech company in China, providing both credit and wealth management services. For its credit business, the Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investor and individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Yiren Digital deploys a proprietary risk management system, which enables the Company to effectively assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, appropriately price the risks associated with borrowers, and offer quality loan investment opportunities to investors. Yiren Digital's marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns. For its wealth management business, the Company targets China's mass affluent population and strives to provide customized wealth management services, with a combination of long-term and short-term targets as well as different types of investments, ranging from cash and fixed-income assets, to funds and insurance. For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
1,286,923
171,084
406,413
59,858
3,579,687
936,038
137,865
Post-origination services
103,073
126,477
195,570
28,804
640,673
468,567
69,012
Account management services
489,673
300,720
157,327
23,172
1,527,037
871,213
128,316
Others
176,439
156,408
263,452
38,802
505,759
525,293
77,367
Total net revenue
2,056,108
754,689
1,022,762
150,636
6,253,156
2,801,111
412,560
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
1,160,365
508,466
485,055
71,441
3,496,957
1,609,962
237,122
Origination,servicing and other
156,073
165,183
239,655
35,297
491,141
507,756
74,784
General and administrative
168,092
172,568
159,670
23,517
601,333
481,279
70,885
Allowance for contract assets and
344,742
168,708
25,016
3,684
1,036,707
337,109
49,651
Total operating costs and expenses
1,829,272
1,014,925
909,396
133,939
5,626,138
2,936,106
432,442
Other income/(expenses):
Interest income, net
13,825
16,950
11,003
1,621
62,913
53,069
7,816
Fair value adjustments related to
(1,323)
(32,957)
(30,905)
(4,552)
39,462
(89,882)
(13,238)
Others, net
7,112
(3,510)
2,726
401
184,815
11,400
1,679
Total other income/(expenses)
19,614
(19,517)
(17,176)
(2,530)
287,190
(25,413)
(3,743)
Income/(loss) before provision for
246,450
(279,753)
96,190
14,167
914,208
(160,408)
(23,625)
Share of results of equity investees
1,505
-
-
-
(4,268)
-
-
Income tax expense/(benefit)
19,924
(47,558)
16,353
2,408
158,314
(27,269)
(4,016)
Net income/(loss)
228,031
(232,195)
79,837
11,759
751,626
(133,139)
(19,609)
Weighted average number of ordinary
185,548,214
185,613,735
186,784,192
186,784,192
185,095,873
186,002,493
186,002,493
Basic income/(loss) per share
1.2290
(1.2510)
0.4274
0.0630
4.0607
(0.7158)
(0.1054)
Basic income/(loss) per ADS
2.4580
(2.5020)
0.8548
0.1260
8.1214
(1.4316)
(0.2108)
Weighted average number of ordinary
186,351,678
185,613,735
187,370,892
187,370,892
186,433,058
186,002,493
186,002,493
Diluted income/(loss) per share
1.2237
(1.2510)
0.4261
0.0628
4.0316
(0.7158)
(0.1054)
Diluted income/(loss) per ADS
2.4474
(2.5020)
0.8522
0.1256
8.0632
(1.4316)
(0.2108)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated
Net cash generated from/(used in)
808,148
(64,721)
3,098
455
186,065
501,097
73,803
Net cash (used in)/provided by
(78,146)
(186,670)
(99,460)
(14,649)
(87,181)
(815,567)
(120,120)
Net cash (used in)/provided by
(839,114)
39,905
81,693
12,032
(419,110)
55,961
8,242
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
3,193
(86)
(3,389)
(498)
2,529
(2,269)
(334)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents
(105,919)
(211,572)
(18,058)
(2,660)
(317,697)
(260,778)
(38,409)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
2,822,706
3,237,994
3,026,422
445,744
3,034,484
3,269,142
481,493
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
2,716,787
3,026,422
3,008,364
443,084
2,716,787
3,008,364
443,084
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
3,198,086
2,935,543
2,836,229
417,731
Restricted cash
71,056
90,879
172,135
25,353
Accounts receivable
3,398
27,309
100,657
14,825
Contract assets, net
2,398,685
1,356,886
1,231,190
181,335
Contract cost
160,003
145,809
124,005
18,264
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,333,221
1,134,257
986,747
145,332
Loans at fair value
418,492
246,475
180,058
26,520
Financing receivables
29,612
54,876
267,938
39,463
Amounts due from related parties
988,853
1,560,376
1,584,084
233,310
Held-to-maturity investments
6,627
4,126
2,349
346
Available-for-sale investments
460,991
513,013
511,267
75,301
Property, equipment and software, net
195,855
184,957
163,696
24,110
Deferred tax assets
45,407
49,051
50,175
7,390
Right-of-use assets
334,134
224,067
160,825
23,687
Total assets
9,644,420
8,527,624
8,371,355
1,232,967
Accounts payable
43,583
40,324
24,757
3,646
Amounts due to related parties
106,645
184,325
293,620
43,246
Liabilities from quality assurance program
4,397
2,660
2,065
304
Deferred revenue
358,203
190,712
135,590
19,970
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,338,745
1,981,040
1,993,273
293,577
Refund liability
1,801,535
1,501,318
1,285,109
189,276
Deferred tax liabilities
218,888
162,016
150,486
22,164
Lease liabilities
282,334
205,056
135,544
19,963
Total liabilities
5,154,330
4,267,451
4,030,320
593,601
Ordinary shares
121
121
121
18
Additional paid-in capital
5,038,691
5,050,226
5,059,529
745,188
Treasury stock
(37,097)
(37,097)
(40,147)
(5,913)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
21,855
23,474
18,595
2,739
Accumulated deficit
(533,480)
(776,551)
(697,063)
(102,666)
Total equity
4,490,090
4,260,173
4,341,035
639,366
Total liabilities and equity
9,644,420
8,527,624
8,371,355
1,232,967
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Amount of p2p investment
9,037,670
4,017,751
2,620,252
385,921
32,412,841
11,841,750
1,744,101
Number of p2p investors
113,955
63,066
41,851
41,851
319,538
119,929
119,929
Amount of non-p2p investment
767,226
2,186,210
4,593,256
676,514
1,380,717
8,942,780
1,317,129
Number of non-p2p investors
12,235
30,392
76,707
76,707
26,101
90,888
90,888
Amount of loans facilitated
10,496,261
2,402,494
3,206,977
472,337
31,105,001
7,448,925
1,097,108
Number of borrowers
150,280
107,568
143,238
143,238
423,414
360,170
360,170
Remaining principal of performing
54,553,702
33,454,423
28,007,249
4,125,022
54,553,702
28,007,249
4,125,022
Segment Information
Wealth management:
Revenue
540,554
322,381
281,050
41,394
1,654,366
1,019,307
150,129
Sales and marketing expenses
219,390
45,454
43,879
6,463
576,462
156,659
23,074
Consumer credit:
Revenue
1,515,554
432,308
741,712
109,242
4,598,790
1,781,804
262,431
Sales and marketing expenses
940,975
463,012
441,176
64,978
2,920,495
1,453,303
214,048
Reconciliation of Adjusted
Net income/(loss)
228,031
(232,195)
79,837
11,759
751,626
(133,139)
(19,609)
Interest income, net
(13,825)
(16,950)
(11,003)
(1,621)
(62,913)
(53,069)
(7,816)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
19,924
(47,558)
16,353
2,408
158,314
(27,269)
(4,016)
Depreciation and amortization
32,153
24,368
23,404
3,447
95,767
74,943
11,038
Share-based compensation
7,954
2,954
8,952
1,319
40,385
16,447
2,422
Adjusted EBITDA
274,237
(269,381)
117,543
17,312
983,179
(122,087)
(17,981)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
13.3%
-35.7%
11.5%
11.5%
15.7%
-4.4%
-4.4%
*The Company reclassified 22.0 million payments made in the second quarter of 2020 related to financing receivables from cash used in operating
Delinquency Rates
Delinquent for
15-29 days
30-59 days
60-89 days
All Loans
December 31, 2015
0.7%
1.2%
0.9%
December 31, 2016
0.6%
0.9%
0.8%
December 31, 2017
0.8%
1.0%
0.8%
December 31, 2018
1.0%
1.8%
1.7%
December 31, 2019
1.2%
2.0%
1.7%
March 31, 2020
1.6%
4.1%
3.2%
June 30, 2020
1.4%
2.0%
2.1%
September 30, 2020
1.1%
1.7%
1.6%
Online Channels
December 31, 2015
0.5%
0.8%
0.6%
December 31, 2016
0.6%
1.0%
0.8%
December 31, 2017
1.3%
1.2%
0.9%
December 31, 2018
1.2%
2.3%
2.2%
December 31, 2019
1.6%
2.9%
2.5%
March 31, 2020
1.9%
5.2%
3.8%
June 30, 2020
1.4%
2.4%
2.7%
September 30, 2020
1.2%
2.2%
2.1%
Offline Channels
December 31, 2015
0.7%
1.2%
1.0%
December 31, 2016
0.6%
0.9%
0.8%
December 31, 2017
0.6%
0.9%
0.7%
December 31, 2018
0.9%
1.6%
1.5%
December 31, 2019
1.0%
1.7%
1.5%
March 31, 2020
1.6%
3.7%
3.1%
June 30, 2020
1.4%
1.8%
2.0%
September 30, 2020
1.0%
1.5%
1.5%
Net Charge-Off Rate
Loan
Amount of Loans
Accumulated M3+ Net Charge-
Total Net Charge-Off
(in RMB thousands)
(in RMB thousands)
2015
53,143,029
4,426,384
8.3%
2016
53,805,112
5,035,620
9.4%
2017
69,883,293
11,848,179
17.0%
2018
63,176,149
11,551,234
18.3%
2019
39,103,048
4,654,088
11.9%
2020H1
3,574,487
6,815
0.2%
M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate
Loan Issued
Month on Book
2015Q1
0.8%
2.0%
3.4%
4.7%
5.7%
6.5%
7.1%
7.5%
7.7%
7.8%
7.8%
2015Q2
0.8%
2.3%
3.8%
5.2%
6.4%
7.3%
7.9%
8.3%
8.5%
8.7%
8.8%
2015Q3
0.4%
1.6%
3.1%
4.4%
5.6%
6.5%
7.1%
7.6%
7.9%
8.1%
8.4%
2015Q4
0.4%
1.6%
3.1%
4.4%
5.5%
6.3%
6.9%
7.4%
7.9%
8.3%
8.5%
2016Q1
0.3%
1.2%
2.5%
3.6%
4.5%
5.2%
5.8%
6.4%
7.0%
7.4%
7.6%
2016Q2
0.4%
1.6%
3.1%
4.3%
5.2%
6.0%
6.8%
7.6%
8.1%
8.4%
8.7%
2016Q3
0.3%
1.6%
3.0%
4.3%
5.4%
6.6%
7.8%
8.6%
9.1%
9.5%
9.7%
2016Q4
0.2%
1.5%
2.9%
4.3%
5.8%
7.3%
8.3%
9.2%
9.9%
10.3%
10.6%
2017Q1
0.4%
1.6%
3.2%
5.1%
7.0%
8.4%
9.7%
10.6%
11.3%
11.8%
12.0%
2017Q2
1.2%
3.0%
5.6%
8.3%
10.2%
11.9%
13.2%
14.2%
15.0%
15.4%
15.7%
2017Q3
0.5%
3.0%
6.3%
9.0%
11.4%
13.3%
14.8%
15.9%
16.6%
17.1%
17.4%
2017Q4
0.8%
4.1%
7.4%
10.5%
13.2%
15.2%
16.7%
17.8%
18.6%
19.1%
2018Q1
0.4%
3.1%
6.6%
10.0%
12.8%
15.1%
16.8%
18.1%
19.1%
2018Q2
0.5%
3.7%
7.4%
10.8%
13.6%
15.8%
17.7%
19.2%
2018Q3
0.4%
3.0%
6.2%
9.1%
11.7%
13.9%
15.9%
2018Q4
0.3%
2.5%
5.6%
8.6%
11.7%
14.5%
2019Q1
0.2%
2.5%
5.6%
9.0%
12.7%
2019Q2
0.3%
2.9%
6.9%
11.3%
2019Q3
0.3%
3.4%
8.0%
2019Q4
0.3%
3.9%
2020Q1
0.5%
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yiren-digital-reports-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301181068.html
SOURCE Yiren Digital
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten zu
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street wird am Donnerstag feiertagesbedingt nicht gehandelt. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielt sich eine positive Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztlich seitwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}