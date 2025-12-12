Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’905 -0.1%  SPI 17’737 -0.1%  Dow 48’704 1.3%  DAX 24’295 0.7%  Euro 0.9330 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’754 0.8%  Gold 4’280 1.2%  Bitcoin 73’295 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7946 -0.7%  Öl 61.6 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Kühne + Nagel International2523886Swiss Life1485278
Top News
NVIDIA & Co.: Diese zehn Aktien sieht Wedbush zum Jahresende 2025 vorn
Was sind ETNs? Das steckt hinter den börsengehandelten Schuldverschreibungen
"Big Short"-Investor Burry über die Tesla-Aktie: Aus seiner Sicht deutlich überbewertet
Broadcom steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig - Aktie im Plus
Trotz Konkurrenz durch BYD und Xpeng: Tesla Model Y in China ausverkauft - Impulse für die Aktie
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Rio Tinto Aktie 402589 / GB0007188757

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.12.2025 02:52:16

Yinhawangka Aboriginal And Rio Tinto Sign Interim Modernized Agreement To Strengthen Partnership

Rio Tinto
60.07 CHF -0.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have signed an Interim Modernized Agreement, marking a significant step in their long-standing relationship. This agreement builds on the 2013 Participation Agreement and sets out how both parties will work together, creating a pathway toward a fuller modernized agreement that will guide Rio Tinto's operations on Yinhawangka Country over the long term.

The Interim Modernized Agreement introduces a co-management approach that reflects modern expectations for partnership. Yinhawangka will be engaged earlier and more meaningfully in mine planning, with both parties jointly making key decisions on cultural heritage protection and environmental management. Dedicated funding has been included to support Yinhawangka's participation in co-management.

A central feature of the agreement is the right for Yinhawangka to raise concerns about Country, the environment, or cultural heritage at any time. It also establishes a joint committee where Yinhawangka and Rio Tinto collaborate early on new projects and major operational changes, ensuring Yinhawangka voices shape decisions while balancing community priorities and business needs.

This binding Interim Modernised Agreement lays the foundation for a full modernised agreement, which Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto plan to finalise in 2026.

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?