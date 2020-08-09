09.08.2020 11:00:00

Yingli Solar Reaches Strategic Cooperation with a Number of Important Partners

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the SNEC 14th (2020) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition & Conference, Yingli Solar Reaches Strategic Cooperation with a Number of Important Partners.

singing ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Yingli Green Energy Holding Com)

With "New Starting Point and New Vision for New Yingli" as the theme, Yingli Solar fully demonstrated its technological achievements and innovative business models at this exhibition. As an example, the novel PANDA bifacial module has a bifaciality coefficient of 82% and a front side power of 425W on the N-type (G1) wafer achieved by the high-efficiency TOPCON cell technology. It is featured with high power generation, excellent weather resistance, and reliable mechanical performance, and thus can be widely used in various application scenarios such as building integrated photovoltaics and floating power stations. Another highlight product is high-density packaged monocrystalline module that has a front power of 540W with high reliability adopting advanced 12-inch M12 wafer technology and three-slice multi-busbar (MBB) technology.

By virtue of its five national R&D platforms, excellent technical strength, reliable product quality and excellent brand heritage, Yingli Solar has been highly recognized by customers and suppliers. At the scene, strategic agreements has been reached between Yingli Solar and China Development Bank Energy Co., Ltd, New Energy Sources Co, Ltd. of China Power Engineering Consulting Group and Hangzhou First Applied Material Co., Ltd. to jointly promote the development of the photovoltaic industry and achieve mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. Yingli and these partners will cooperate on the R&D and application of new materials, promotion of new technologies, as well as  development of power station projects.

Besides, a number of important partners stated that as a photovoltaic solution provider with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Yingli Solar is a long-term and reliable partner, and hoped that in the future, both sides could continue to tap into respective advantages and establish long-term and stable corporate partnerships, so as to jointly promote the development of the clean energy industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yingli-solar-reaches-strategic-cooperation-with-a-number-of-important-partners-301108760.html

SOURCE Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

