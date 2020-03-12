+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
12.03.2020 04:41:00

Yingli Secured 260 MW Order with Debt Restructuring Going Forward

BAODING, China, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 100 MW overseas orders last month, Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited ("Yingli") (OTC Pink: YGEHY) has recently signed an agreement with a state-owned enterprise to supply 260 MW high-efficiency solar panels for the Zhangbei Internet Plus Smart Energy Demonstration Project, located in National Renewable Energy Demonstration Zone in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province. This is a new demonstration that customers' confidence in Yingli is gradually recovering with its debt restructuring going forward.

Since entering the implementation phase in 2019, Yingli's debt restructuring has progressed remarkably. The restructuring plan has been recognized by all stakeholders including creditors, the governments, the court and several detailed working arrangements have been introduced. All parties are working hard to proceed with the judicial process. Within the judicial process, the company will cooperate with the court and administrator in accordance with the law to ensure the normal operation of the company. The principles of the debt restructuring are protecting creditors interests to the greatest extent and promoting the company' long term sustainable development based on marketization and rule of law. The core contents of the restructuring plan include the conversion of majority of financial debts of its major PRC subsidiaries into controlling equity interests in the subsidiaries, fully and orderly repayment of parts of financial debts and other payables, and the fund injection by local government-owned platform through the disposition of the company's certain land use rights to protect creditors' interests. In addition, the company and the restructuring working group also made in-depth contact with several potential industry investors, who showed strong interest to involve in Yingli's debt restructuring and had completed preliminary works such as due diligence.

The restructured new Yingli will return to healthy development as its debt ratio is expected to drop to the industry's optimal level, and its cash flow will also be greatly improved. The new Yingli will continue to improve the research and development and manufacturing. On the basis of maintaining a moderate scale, it will stick to high-quality development by developing extensive cooperation with all partners, promoting technological upgrades, and enhancing product competitiveness. It will also continue to innovate business models, improve profitability and profitability, and further increase market development.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yingli-secured-260-mw-order-with-debt-restructuring-going-forward-301022059.html

SOURCE Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11.03.20
Ölpreise bleiben volatil
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
10.03.20
Four Factors Likely to Slow Growth in Dividends
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Handel endet erneut mit massiven Verlusten -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Corona-Folgen betreffen nun auch Apple-Kunden - Lieferengpässe bei Ersatzteilen
Heftiger Kurseinbruch an den US-Börsen
ams-Aktie bricht um mehr als 10 Prozent ein: Aktienemission zur Finanzierung der OSRAM-Übernahme gestartet
Credit Suisse, UBS & Julius Bär: Bankenaktien mit Gegenbewegung nach dem massiven Abrutsch
UBS senkt wegen Coronavirus BIP-Prognose für die Schweiz
Zentralbanken treiben Arbeit an Krypto-Euro, Cyber-Franken & Co. voran
Wisekey dreht dank Devestition in die Gewinnzone - Aktie stark im Minus
Helvetia erhält mit Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli neue Finanzchefin - Aktie leichter
Relief Therapeutics schlägt Jonathan Javitt zur Wahl in VR vor - Aktie +140 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet erneut mit massiven Verlusten -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt schaffte es zur Wochenmitte nicht seine Gewinne zu verteidigen. Ein erneuter Erholungsversuch des DAX schlug ebenfalls fehl. Die Wall Street verbucht am Mittwoch kräftige Abschläge. In Fernost standen die Zeichen auf Rot.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB