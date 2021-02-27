SMI 10’522 -1.3%  SPI 13’134 -1.3%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’786 -0.7%  Euro 1.0973 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’636 -1.3%  Gold 1’734 -2.0%  Bitcoin 41’435 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9085 0.4%  Öl 66.0 -1.7% 

27.02.2021 09:22:00

Yiling Pharmaceutical Reports USD 189 Million Net Profit in 2020, 101.12% YoY Growth

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical's business income in 2020 hits 8.736 billion yuan (USD 1.35 billion) with an increase of 49.97% YoY, and the net profit reaches 1.220 billion yuan (USD 189 million), 101.12% YoY growth, according to the Annual Performance Bulletin 2020 of Yiling Pharmaceutical (002603.SZ) issued on February 26.

According to the bulletin, the reasons that driving the performance growth, on the one hand, mainly include the greatly enhanced brand awareness of Lianhua Qingwen products, the significantly increased market demand at home and abroad, and the realization of rapid growth of Lianhua Qingwen product sales revenue compared with a year earlier; on the other hand, the Company won the first prize of the State Science and Technology Award in January 2020, boosting the market influence of the Company's cardiovascular and cerebrovascular products, of which the sales revenue recorded a year-on-year increase.

R&D capability is the key to sustainable development for pharmaceutical enterprises and also serves as an important reflection of the core competitiveness. Yiling Pharmaceutical has developed more than 10 patented varieties of traditional Chinese medicine, among which 8 are listed in the catalog of medicines covered by national medical insurance system and 5 are in the national essential medicine list, forming a series of patented drug clusters at different research and development stages. Over the past five years, Yiling Pharmaceutical has been increasing R&D investment year by year, with a year-on-year increase of 44.34% to 515 million yuan (USD 79.60 million) in 2019. Yiling spent 390 million yuan (USD 60 million), 48.49% YoY growth, on research and development in the first three quarters of 2020.

Up to now, the patented Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen Capsules manufactured by Yiling Pharmaceutical has been marketed in more than 20 countries and regions including Canada, Russia, the Philippines and Kuwait. Lianhua Qingwen has been officially approved for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in China, Kuwait, Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
26.02.21 Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Ölkonzerne mit 10% Coupon p.a. und 60% Barriere
26.02.21 SMI droht Ungemach
26.02.21 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
26.02.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall im oberen Trendkanalbereich / EUR/USD – Inverse SKS-Formation
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO mit ambitionierten Expansionsplänen - darum rauscht die Aktie dennoch ab
Guggenheim-Analyst mit düsterer Prognose: Nachfrage institutioneller Investoren rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Preis nicht
Goldpreis zum Jahresauftakt schwach: Ende der Gold-Rally?
US Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Kurssturz an Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende
LafargeHolcim mit höherer Dynamik im Schlussquartal - Aktie fällt
Plug Power legt Zahlen vor: Erwartungen enttäuscht - Plug Power-Aktie auf Talfahrt
UBS-Ökonomen korrigieren Wachstumsprognose 2021 wieder nach unten
DOTTIKON-Aktie verliert: DOTTIKON nennt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung
Roche-Aktie im Plus, Regeneron-Aktie leichter: Roche und Regeneron erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-Cocktail
Beyond Meat mit roten Zahlen - Deal mit McDonald's tröstet Anleger: Aktie schliesst im Plus

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit