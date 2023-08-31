Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'126 0.3%  SPI 14'665 0.3%  Dow 34'722 -0.5%  DAX 15'947 0.4%  Euro 0.9578 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'297 -0.4%  Gold 1'940 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'974 -4.2%  Dollar 0.8835 0.6%  Öl 86.8 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Air France-KLM62461Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Top News
August 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
US-Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC könnte sich für Ethereum-ETFs öffnen
Dieses Asset empfiehlt Jim Cramer Anlegern zur Absicherung gegen Hyperinflation
Diese Aktien befinden sich im zweiten Quartal 2023 im Depot von Paul Singers Elliott Management
August 2023: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Boeing-Aktie
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

01.09.2023 00:32:00

Yili Remains among the Top 5 in Rabobank's 2023 Global Dairy Top 20 Report

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Rabobank's 2023 Global Dairy Top 20 Report, Yili once again retained its spot among the top 5 as the only Asian dairy producer, securing its top leadership position in the region's dairy industry for 10 consecutive years.

Yili remains among Rabobank's global top five dairy producers as a result of its stellar financial performance.

Based on the financial performance of major dairy producers, the ranking reflects Yili's long-term resilience in the face of a volatile global economic landscape.

Leveraging the competitive advantage established across the value chain, Yili has maintained a steady growth in total revenue over the last 30 years. In the past decade, Yili's revenue has increased from 47.779 billion Chinese yuan (USD6.55 billion) in 2013 to 123.171 billion Chinese yuan (USD16.9 billion) in 2022, translating to a compound growth rate of 11% - double the industry average.

Yili's decades-long steady growth goes hand in hand with the company's global resources and innovation collaboration network, as well as its efforts to continuously develop nutritious and healthy dairy products in response to the full-lifecycle needs of consumers.

Yili has invested heavily to expand its R&D footprint across the globe, establishing a total of 15 innovation centers at home and abroad. By the end of December 2022, Yili ranked second among the top 10 global dairy companies in terms of total patent applications and invention applications. Besides the liquid milk business in which Yili has a competitive advantage, it is also riding the new consumption trend of diversified healthy food and beverage, pivoting to other high-growth segments including organic dairy products, dairy and plant-based nutraceuticals, cheese and natural mineral water.

With the goal of becoming a leading innovator, Yili is also an industry pioneer in building digital operation platforms covering product innovation, supply chain management, omni-channel expansion, and consumer experience. The company's product iteration and innovation as well as service quality upgrade operations are guided by the results of big data analysis and algorithmic forecasting. These digital solutions also enable Yili to establish a comprehensive product traceability system. The company also taps into AI-related innovations, developing its own virtual human, meta-universe factories, and GPT application products for a more diversified consumer experience.

To bring the benefits of nutrition and health to more consumers, Yili is accelerating its growth in global markets, achieving a 52.2% year-on-year revenue increase in overseas business last year. In addition to Europe, Oceania and other regions with sufficient dairy intake, Yili has also invested in Southeast Asia, where its "dual centers" -- Yili's Thai subsidiary and Indonesia production base -- act as the engine for Yili to serve the local market. Leveraging the innovation cooperation platforms jointly set up with local universities and R&D institutions, Yili has launched tailor-made products in response to local consumers' demands. Various Yili products including Cremo, Joyday, AMBPOMIAL and Youngfun are now available in the Southeast Asian market.

To date, Yili has established 75 production bases across the globe, collaborating with more than 2,000 partners. The diversified range of products, including liquid milk, milk powder, yogurt, cheese and ice cream, can be found in more than 60 countries and regions. The Yili brand has also attained global popularity, and has been recognized as the World's Most Valuable Dairy Brand by Brand Finance for four consecutive years.

Photo1: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441963
Photo 2: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441970 

 

 

Yili products are now available in more than 60 countries and regions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yili-remains-among-the-top-5-in-rabobanks-2023-global-dairy-top-20-report-301915374.html

SOURCE Yili Group

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

31.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM AG
31.08.23 DAX 40 steigt wieder gen 16.000 Punkte – EU-Inflation und NFPs im Blick
31.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Cloud-Anbieter - KI-Boom schiebt Wachstum an/Energieversorger - Eine Branche in Bestform
31.08.23 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Zahlen schwach
31.08.23 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
30.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.74
Short 11'821.09 13.93 8JSSMU
Short 12'283.87 8.91 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'125.95 31.08.2023 17:30:27
Long 10'684.98 19.54 XFSSMU
Long 10'446.58 13.93 5SSMWU
Long 10'015.50 8.91 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie springt auf Mehrjahreshoch: UBS mit Rekordgewinn im zweiten Quartal - Schweiz-Geschäft der CS wird vollständig integriert
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie im Minus: Relief Therapeutics und Acer gehen Lizenz-Abkommen ein
dormakaba-Aktie hebt ab: dormakaba mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus im Geschäftsjahr 2022/23
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth bricht am Nachmittag nach oben aus
Nach weiteren Inflationsdaten: Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- SMI beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst unter 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
ChatGPT gibt bullische Prognose für $WSM Token von Wall Street Memes ab
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag billiger
Shopify-Aktie gesucht: Shopify und Amazon kooperieren bei Logistiknetzwerk

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit