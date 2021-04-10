 YFX.COM - Protocols and Products That Serve Users | 10.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’239 0.3%  SPI 14’329 0.5%  Dow 33’801 0.9%  DAX 15’234 0.2%  Euro 1.0995 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’979 0.0%  Gold 1’744 -0.7%  Bitcoin 53’983 0.7%  Dollar 0.9245 0.0%  Öl 63.1 -0.5% 
10.04.2021 23:31:00

YFX.COM - Protocols and Products That Serve Users

NEW YORK, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YFX.COM is the world's first decentralized cross-chain perpetual contract exchange. While other trading platforms that provide leverage alternatives exist, YFX.COM is trailblazing a decentralized alternative to centralized exchanges and perpetual futures trading without a central intermediary. YFX.COM does this by taking advantage of different protocols across the cryptocurrency landscape.

Through a culmination of blockchain protocols YFX.COM is allowing traders to participate in trading BTC, ETH and other cryptocurrencies with up to 100x leverage. These cryptos are available to be traded across these blockchains currently, Ethereum, Tron, Binance Smart Chain, Heco, OKEx Chain and Polkadot.

Through the advent of QIC-AMM, a state of the art protocol, YFX.COM provides high liquidity with low slippage for users of our ecosystem. QIC is an acronym for Quoted Index Price. QIC pulls quoted prices from centralized exchanges and traders can open and close positions with our first of a kind automatic market maker for derivatives. QIC is calculated through dynamic depth of indices, price quotation and constant integral. The depth of a transaction is correlated to the amount of liquidity of the market maker's capital pool. This combination of protocols allows for YFX.COM to be the efficient leverage trading platform on the market.

Additionally, YFX.COM is able to achieve all of this without KYC and no gas fees. As many traders know, gas fees have been a major issue lately. Eliminating gas fees gives YFX.COM another major advantage against all competition. It also allows for traders to trade efficiently and secure their profits without major loss from expensive network fees. YFX.COM has achieved nearly zero network fees through use of layer-2 [L2] scaling solution, xDai Chain. xDai Stable Chain is a side chain to Ethereum and is far more efficient than the ETH mainnet currently. The transactions are more convenient and the fees are a fraction of fees on ETH mainnet.

YFX.COM Won First Prize at Tron 2021 Global DeFi Hackathon

Last week YFX.COM also won First Prize in the Tron 2021 Global DeFi Hackathon Developer Contest. This was a great achievement for YFX.COM and we're thankful for this opportunity put on by the Tron Foundation and Justin Sun. We're committed to the blockchain space and look forward to participating in more events to help advance this industry.

Genesis Mining II

April 6, our YFX.COM Genesis Mining II event began at 20:00 (UTC+8). The event will run through April 16 and is a competition for traders and miners to compete against others and earn YFX.COM tokens in the process [which are not available anywhere on the market]. Through just 12 hours of trading, volume has reached over $1 billion and our liquidity pool is over $10 million U.S. dollars which exceeds Uniswap's activity.

CertiK Audit Completed

Additionally, CertiK has recently completed their security audit of YFX.COM. Traders and users of our platform can rest assured that the protocols are up to standard as we're committed to providing the best product for our base.

Related Images

yfx-com-our-protocols-and-our.png
YFX.COM - Our Protocols and Our Products Serve Users
YFX.COM - Our Protocols and Our Products Serve Users

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yfxcom---protocols-and-products-that-serve-users-301266190.html

SOURCE YFX

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09.04.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
09.04.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Im Sommer ist der Spuk um die Inflation zu Ende!? | BX Swiss TV
09.04.21 SMI schnuppert am Rekordhoch
09.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Kaum verändert / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA im Wochenchart hat gehalten
07.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Temenos AG, Logitech International SA, ams AG
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/j3gkDEcCW2Q

Wird der Inflationsanstieg im Sommer gebremst? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erklärt er, warum der Spuk nach ein paar Monaten schon vorbei sein soll. Was der Ölpreis damit zu tun hat, wie die US-Renditen die Inflationsraten eingepreist haben und ob die FED bei ihrer expansiven Geldpolitik bleibt, dazu gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel weitere Einblicke.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Im Sommer ist der Spuk um die Inflation zu Ende!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Scharfe Kritik: Bank of America geht auf Bitcoin los
Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: Morgan Stanley passt Rating und Kursziel nach unten an
Cathie Wood mit Mega-Ziel für Bitcoin: "Eine Billion US-Dollar ist nichts"
Zurich-Aktie gibt ab: Zurich drohen offenbar in britischem Bauskandal Schadenersatzzahlungen
EMA: Auch Thrombose-Fälle bei Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson - J&J-Aktie in Rot
Howard Marks lag bei Bitcoin falsch: "Du solltest nicht über Dinge sprechen, von denen du nichts weisst"
Alibaba-Aktie: Chinas Marktaufsicht verhängt Milliardenstrafe gegen Alibaba
Plug Power: Dieses Unternehmen steckt hinter der erfolgreichen Aktie
Dow schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Roche-Partner Regeneron: Corona-Cocktail von US-Behörde nachdrücklich empfohlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit