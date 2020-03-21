Yext Announces Collaboration with State of New Jersey to Launch Comprehensive COVID-19 Information Hub

NEW YORK, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced its collaboration with the State of New Jersey to deliver residents accurate, up-to-date information about COVID-19 with a new online information hub.

The State of NJ's new website, covid19.nj.gov , uses natural language processing (NLP) to understand the questions people ask about the coronavirus, then delivers answers using data collected from multiple NJ state agencies, federal resources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Federation of American Scientists "Ask a Scientist" interactive tool.

"Getting the right information out to people can help save lives," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext, "The State of New Jersey is providing a critical service to its residents, and we're committed to supporting them with Answers and our resources during this unprecedented time."

"Access to accurate and timely information is critical in combating the COVID-19 pandemic," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "I want to thank Yext for stepping up at this crucial moment and donating services and assistance that are further enabling us to provide our residents with vital information from numerous sources seamlessly and in a centralized location."

"Over the last few weeks, we've been able to use our platform for good, and our collaboration with the State of New Jersey highlights how Yext can help any local, state or federal government agency in a moment of crisis," said Brian Distelburger, Co-Founder and President of Yext. "In just a few days we were able to implement Yext Answers on the State's new information hub, and together we now help give New Jersey residents the information they need to make important, potentially life-saving decisions about their health."

As part of Yext's commitment to helping government agencies and businesses provide verified information during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is offering its Yext Answers product for free for 90 days. The trial includes Yext's COVID-19 Knowledge Graph plug-in, which adds Frequently Asked Questions about coronavirus sourced directly from the CDC to a website's search experience.

Learn more about the Yext Answers trial at www.nowronganswers.com.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yext-announces-collaboration-with-state-of-new-jersey-to-launch-comprehensive-covid-19-information-hub-301027843.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.