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YETI Holdings Aktie 43942057 / US98585X1046

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14.05.2026 12:59:01

YETI Boosts FY26 Outlook; Raises Share Buyback; Stock Surges 9.6% - Update

YETI Holdings
30.66 CHF -0.95%
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(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) raised its adjusted earnings and adjusted sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.83 to $2.89 per share on sales growth of 7 to 8 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.77 to $2.83 per share on sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to the existing share repurchase program, resulting in $500 million available for the repurchase of shares as of May 14, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, YETI is trading on the NYSE at $41.99, up $3.66 or 9.55 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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