22.08.2025 17:15:12

YesAsia Holdings Reports Another Record-High Interim Performance: 1H2025 Revenue US$243.93 Million (+49.3%), Net Profit US$14.08 Million (+26.7%)

YesAsia Holdings
0.62 USD 1140.00%
EQS Newswire / 22/08/2025 / 17:15 CET/CEST

Leveraging B2C and B2B Synergies to Capitalize on the Global K-Beauty Boom

Results Highlights

  • Revenue rose by 49.3% to US$243.93 million.
  • Operating profit increased by 31.9% to US$18.68 million.
  • Net profit grew by 26.7% to US$14.08 million.
  • Business-to-Customer (B2C) YesStyle Platforms recorded revenue of US$164.86 million, up 31.7%, contributing 67.6% of the Group's total revenue.
  • Revenue of Business-to-Business (B2B) platform AsianBeautyWholesale surged by 110.9% to US$77.94 million, contributing 32.0% of the Group's total revenue.
  • With the launch of a new Korean distribution center and a second AMR warehouse in Hong Kong, the Group now boasts one of Asia's most advanced e-commerce logistics networks

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2025 - YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia Holdings", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (02209.HK), a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in curating Asian beauty and lifestyle products, announced today its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the "Period").

The Group's revenue rose by 49.3% to US$243.93 million, driven by its dual-engine strategy across the YesStyle Platforms and AsianBeautyWholesale ("ABW"), which together captured surging global demand for K-beauty products. Gross profit increased by 46.0% to US$73.26 million, and gross profit margin remained relatively stable at 30.0%. Operating profit also grew by 31.9% to US$18.68 million. Net profit for the Period surged more than a quarter to US$14.08 million, with a net profit margin of 5.8%. Basic earnings per share were US3.43 cents (1H2024: US2.80 cents).

Extend market reach with an enhanced global logistics network

To mitigate single-market exposure and capture opportunities arising from accelerating global crave for Asian beauty, geographic diversification remains a strategic priority of the Group. In the first half of 2025, while the US delivered a stable 12.9% revenue growth and remained the Group's largest single-country market, the Europe and Associated Countries emerged as the fastest-growing region, with approximately 47.7% revenue growth, outpacing the US and contributing 38.5% of the Group's total revenue for the Period. Latin America and the Middle East regions also demonstrated strong growth momentum, with revenue up by 181.0% and 85.6% year-on-year, respectively. To enhance accessibility in emerging markets, Polish was added to the Group's multilingual interfaces in July 2025.

Moreover, the Group continued to optimize its global logistics footprint to strengthen supply chain resilience and boost operational efficiency and flexibility. In April 2025, a new 147,000-square-foot distribution center commenced operations in Korea. This was followed in May 2025 by the launch of the Group's second Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR) warehouse in Hong Kong, building on the proven track record of its first smart warehouse deployed in 2022. Together with facilities in the US, UK, and Germany, the network provides a rapid-response capability to support B2B expansion while enabling B2C platforms to seamlessly absorb order increase. Freight charges as a percentage of revenue reduced to 19.2% from 21.5% a year ago.

Capitalizing on synchronized retail and wholesale development to propel the K-Beauty wave

By aligning online commerce with offline distribution, the Group continues to create compounded value for its ecosystem partners. The B2B network improves product visibility, while the B2C platforms deliver localized, data-driven consumer experiences.

Notably, ABW has successfully established distribution for K-Beauty products with 21 retailers across 17 international markets. These include prominent national chains such as Ulta, TJX, and Burlington in the US; Primark and Superdrug in the UK; OVS in Italy; Flaconi in Germany; Sally Beauty in Mexico; Pichara in Chile; and 7-Eleven in Thailand, among others. Supported by an agile supply chain and diverse product offerings, the Group's big data analytics provide retail partners with actionable insights to optimize inventory, anticipate trends, and cater to shifting demand, giving them a competitive edge.

Mr. Joshua Lau, Founder, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We continue to witness remarkable growth and rising popularity of K-Beauty across all our served markets, spanning both online and offline channels. By leveraging strong brand partnerships, a robust network of 400,000 influencers, and an advanced logistics infrastructure, we are powering dual growth engines in both B2C and B2B platforms. This unique positioning enables us to deliver exceptional value to our customers while gaining strategic advantages in this rapidly expanding industry. Amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, we remain committed to prudent resource allocation and confident expansion into diverse countries and regions. Fueled by the global resonance of the K-Beauty wave and accelerated by rapid product innovation, we aim to create long-term value for both shareholders and stakeholders."

Hashtag: #YesAsiaHoldings

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About YesAsia Holdings Limited (02209.HK)

Established in 1997, YesAsia Holdings is a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in identifying and procuring quality Asian beauty, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment products. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group deliver products promptly and efficiently to a global audience through its strong ties with over 400 leading Asian beauty brand and supplier partners. The Group operates three major e-commerce platforms: YesStyle, an e-commerce B2C platform for serving the increasingly popular Asian beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, particularly Korean beauty products; AsianBeautyWholesale, a B2B platform for Asian beauty products; and YesAsia, an e-commerce retail platform for entertainment products. YesAsia Holdings is a constituent of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index.

For more information, please visit the Group's official website: https://www.yesasiaholdings.com/

225647
News Source: YesAsia Holdings Limited

22/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

