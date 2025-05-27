YesAsia Holdings Launches Second AMR Warehouse in Hong Kong



Enhancing E-Commerce Leadership with Cutting-Edge Automation HONG KONG SAR - YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia Holdings", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (02209.HK), a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in identifying and procuring quality Asian beauty and lifestyle products, announced the launch of its second Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR) warehouse in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong. This facility marks the largest deployment of AMR technology in Hong Kong's e-commerce sector, following the success of the Group's first smart warehouse, which debuted in 2022.



Spanning 147,468 sq. ft. at the Mapletree Logistics Hub Tsing Yi, the cutting-edge warehouse features 240 AMRs collaborating with 930 intelligent shelving units, a result of the Group's strategic partnership with Geek+. This automation enables industry-leading processing speeds, solidifying the Group's role as the authorized distributor for over 400 premium K-beauty brands. The warehouse's prime location provides direct access to Hong Kong International Airport's cargo network and global shipping routes, ensuring unparalleled logistics connectivity.



The new facility builds on the achievements of the Group's first AMR warehouse at Goodman Interlink, Tsing Yi. Since its launch, the first warehouse has achieved a 99.99% order accuracy rate and increased daily throughput capacity by 1.5x, demonstrating automation's transformative impact on logistics. These improvements drove US$6.6 million in annual cost savings in 2024 and reduced labor-intensive tasks by 30%.



With two AMR warehouses now operational, 1 The newly added warehouse strengthens the Group's position in global markets, including the US, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, where demand for Asian beauty products, particularly K-beauty, continues to drive e-commerce growth. By aligning its logistics backbone with this accelerating trend, YesAsia Holdings is positioned to capture the global K-beauty tide while solidifying its market leadership.





About YesAsia Holdings Limited (02209.HK) Established in 1997, YesAsia Holdings is a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in identifying and procuring quality Asian beauty, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment products. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group deliver products promptly and efficiently to a global audience through its strong ties with over 400 leading Asian beauty brand and supplier partners. The Group operates three major e-commerce platforms: YesStyle, an e-commerce B2C platform for serving the increasingly popular Asian beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, particularly Korean beauty products; AsianBeautyWholesale, a B2B platform for Asian beauty products; and YesAsia, an e-commerce retail platform for entertainment products. YesAsia Holdings is a constituent of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index.



For more information, please visit the Group's official website: https://www.yesasiaholdings.com/

