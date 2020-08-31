31.08.2020 21:00:00

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) Partners with Link Fab in Singapore and Malaysia

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for the semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR markets, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Link Fab to provide sales and service for YES's clean, coat and cure systems in Singapore and Malaysia. Link Fab is an established provider of tools, equipment and service to semiconductor manufacturers, universities and research institutions in the region.

"YES products, which provide a seamless transition from 'lab-to-fab,' are well-suited to fuel both the novel research and the high-volume manufacturing that is occurring in Singapore & Malaysia. Through this new relationship with Link Fab, we can deliver the benefits of local sales and service to the region's growing semiconductor advanced packaging, life science and optical coatings companies," said Rezwan Lateef, SVP Sales & Service of YES.

"By partnering with YES, Link Fab adds superior cleaning, curing, and surface modification technologies that complement our existing capabilities from other principals. This enables us to offer companies and research institutions in our region a range of comprehensive solutions and services from a single provider. With the addition of YES products to our portfolio, we particularly look forward to expanding our outreach to biotech companies in Singapore and Malaysia," said CG Lim, Sales Director of Link Fab.

About YES
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a leading manufacturer of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces at nanoscale. The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, biosensors and medical substrates. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing presence globally. For more information, please visit http://www.yieldengineering.com

About Link Fab
Link Fab Technologies Pte Ltd, established in 2000, serves the semiconductor industries and research institutions in Singapore and Malaysia with specialized tools and equipment. The company provides a wide range of innovative solutions for the Advanced Packaging, 3D Interconnect, MEMS, Compound Semiconductor and Nanotechnology markets, including wafer alignment and bonding, wafer developing and cleaning, spin and spray coating, lithography, metrology, void detection, plasma systems, parylene coating, and various laser applications. For more information, please visit http://linkfab.com.sg/

 

SOURCE Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.

