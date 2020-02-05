yes and Debuts Revolutionary Sustainable Fashion Collection-- From Farm To Consumer

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- yes and, digitally native, modern and sustainable fashion brand, launched today on joinyesand.com. yes and introduces responsibly luxurious, certified organic apparel to the masses at an accessible price point.

Founded by ECOlifestyle pioneer and ECOfashion Corp CEO, Marci Zaroff, yes and was created to break the stigma that sustainable fashion has to compromise style, quality, fit, color, comfort or price. The yes and vibe is edgy, flattering and fun — yes, and it's certified organic, low impact dyed, and ethically made.

According to the Textile Exchange, the fashion industry is one of the largest global air and water polluters, representing nearly 10% of the planet's carbon impact and 20% of the earth's industrial fresh water pollution.

"Yes, we all want to look good, feel good, and do good in the world," states Zaroff, who has been paving the way in ecofashion for over two decades. "The name of the game is yes, and. Both as an entrepreneur and a consumer, I believe that products and services should give people a way to buy what they love and seek — while making a positive difference to human and planetary health, farmer and worker welfare, and future generations."

In partnership with Role Models Management and the Lenzing Group, yes and will celebrate the launch of their innovative initial collection — with style names honoring notable women, on Tuesday, February 4 with an expert panel at immersive experience space, Arcadia Earth (718 Broadway). This invite-only event will inspire, empower and shine a (green) light on the future of fashion.

"We are very excited to support the yes and brand launch, especially at such a great location like Arcadia Earth, " said Ericka Garcia, Marketing & Business Development Manager for Lenzing North America. "Marci Zaroff has been an ambassador of TENCEL™ branded fibers throughout the years and is the epitome of what it is to create mindfully made products to the core."

yes and is committed to making a true fashion statement with creative, cool and conscious tie-dyes and graphics, such as 'Make Earth Cool Again,' 'VOTE,' 'Optimist,' and 'IT'S REAL: Climate Change.' "We are stronger together than we are apart," adds Zaroff. "So let's wear the change we wish to see."

About ECOfashion Corp | Yes And

ECOfashion Corp is an SPC (Social Purpose Corporation) founded in 2019 by ECOfashion pioneer, serial entrepreneur, thought leader and Author Marci Zaroff, with the vision to transform the fashion and textile industries through inspiration, education, innovation and collaboration. By leading with modern design, high quality and affordability, the ECOfashion Corp "Green-House™" of brands includes yes and (sustainable apparel online), Farm to Home (organic bed and bath on QVC), MetaWear (turnkey sustainable apparel and home manufacturing), and RESET (a regenerative, in conversion to organic cotton farm project in India.)

About the Lenzing Group

The Lenzing Group is an international company that produces high-quality fibers and filaments from the renewable raw material wood with environmentally friendly and innovative technologies. These fibers form the basis for a wide range of textile and nonwoven applications, and are also used in work and protective wear and in industrial applications.

Lenzing's quality and innovative strength set global standards for wood-based cellulose fibers. With 80 years of experience, the Lenzing Group is the only company in the world which produces significant volumes of all three wood-based cellulose fiber generations. Its products are marketed under the following brands: TENCEL™ for textile applications, VEOCEL™ for nonwoven and LENZING™ for special applications in other areas and other products. Innovations like REFIBRA™ technology, the identifiable LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers and TENCEL™ Luxe branded lyocell filament yarn make Lenzing a global innovation leader.

The Lenzing Group's success is based on consistent customer orientation combined with innovation, technology and quality leadership. Lenzing is committed to the principles of sustainable management with very high environmental standards and can underscore this commitment with numerous international sustainability certifications for its business processes as the most sustainable company in the sector. In addition to fibers, which form the core business, the Lenzing Group is also active in the fields of engineering and plant construction – mostly for its own locations, but also for external customers.

