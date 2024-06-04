Yellow Diamond Logistics Accelerates Expansion with Descartes Transportation Management, Freight Visibility, and Capacity Sourcing Solutions

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ATLANTA and LONDON, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Yellow Diamond Logistics, a leading Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-certified third-party logistics (3PL) company, is using Descartes technology for transportation management, real-time freight visibility and AI-driven capacity sourcing. By using the Descartes Aljex™ transportation management system (TMS), seamlessly integrated with Descartes MacroPoint™, Yellow Diamond Logistics is achieving 99% on-time delivery performance as it scales transportation operations to drive growth.

"Given our credibility in domestic air freight services with existing customers, we’ve accelerated our expansion into contract truckload, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), managed transportation, and international air services,” said Milburn Miranda, Chief Operating Officer at Yellow Diamond Logistics. "The cloud-based, integrated Descartes solution gives us a solution platform that provides the connectivity, carriers and capacity sourcing we need to create a superior delivery experience and grow revenue—all without having to outlay significant upfront capital for technology and IT staff.”

Descartes Aljex boosts operational efficiency by automating and streamlining daily freight broker activities, including order entry, lane rate comparison, covering loads, rate confirmation, carrier acceptance, dispatching and carrier communications. It allows brokerages of all sizes to securely access freight and transportation management data from anywhere. Integration with Descartes MacroPoint provides access to real-time load tracking, which not only reduces time-consuming communication like check calls and emails, but also helps brokers forecast future needs to mitigate potential transportation risk or disruption. The solution unlocks previously trapped freight capacity using advanced visualization, analytics and AI to allow freight brokers to cover more loads, build stronger carrier relationships, and reduce transportation costs.

"We’re pleased that our comprehensive, yet user-friendly, solutions are helping Yellow Diamond Logistics compete without a large, dedicated IT team,” said Dan Cicerchi, VP and General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. "As companies look to derive greater value from their transportation operations, Descartes’ solutions are helping organizations excel at delivery performance, differentiate themselves from competitors, and grow revenue.”

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Global Media Contact
Cara Strohack                                                                     
Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025                                 
cstrohack@descartes.com  

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ transportation management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


