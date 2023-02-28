SMI 11'098 -1.1%  SPI 14'303 -1.0%  Dow 32'703 -0.6%  DAX 15'365 -0.1%  Euro 0.9955 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'238 -0.2%  Gold 1'829 0.7%  Bitcoin 21'914 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9404 0.5%  Öl 83.9 1.7% 
Anoto Group AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 38418878 / ISIN: SE0010415281]
28.02.2023 21:00:00

Year-End Report January – December 2022

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
0.49 SEK 1.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Fourth quarter 2022

  • Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 8 (21)
  • Gross for the quarter decreased to 57% (62%)
  • Operating loss decreased to MSEK -11 (-20)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution decreased to SEK -0.05 (-0.01)
  • In October, we decided to carry out a directed issue of units. We also decided, subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), to carry out another directed issue of units

The first issue, which was carried out in November, we issued 1,666,665 ordinary shares and 555,555 warrants of series 2022/2023, which entitles the holder to subscribe for a total of 555,555 ordinary shares. One (1) warrant of series 2022/2023 entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in Anoto and the subscription price is SEK 0.600000003. The shares and warrants can only be subscribed for in units. A unit consists of three (3) shares and one (1) warrant of series 2022/2023. The subscription price per unit was SEK 1.800000009, corresponding to a subscription price per share of SEK 0.600000003. The warrants were issued free of charge. Through the issue, we received approximately SEK 1,000,000 before issue costs. If all warrants are exercised, we will receive a further sum of approximately SEK 333,333

For the second issue, which is subject to an approval at an EGM, we will issue a maximum of 3,333,336 ordinary shares and 1,111,112 warrants of series 2022/2023, which entitle the holder to subscribe for a total of 1,111,112 ordinary shares. One (1) warrant of series 2022/2023 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in Anoto and the subscription price is SEK 0.600000003. The shares and warrants can only be subscribed for in units. A unit consists of three (3) shares and one (1) warrant of series 2022/2023. A unit consists of three (3) shares and one (1) warrant of series 2022/2023. The subscription price per unit is SEK 1.800000009, corresponding to a subscription price per share of SEK 0.600000003. The warrants are issued free of charge. Through the issue, we received approximately SEK 2,000,000 before issue costs. If all warrants are exercised, we will receive a further sum of approximately SEK 666,667

January – December 2022

  • Net sales for the period amounted to MSEK 69 (72)
  • Gross margin for the period increased to 62% (54%)
  • Operating loss decreased to MSEK -47 (-57)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.20 (-0.20)
  • During the first quarter, we carried out a directed rights issue of 7,500,000 new ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.781 per share. Through the issue, we received approximately SEK 5.9 MSEK before issue costs
  • During the second quarter, we announced that Anoto had entered into a development agreement with Samsung Display Company Ltd (Samsung). The development is now completed at the end of October 2022 when we supplied 200 finished pens and Samsung Display is in consultation with customers
  • During the second quarter, we carried out an offset issue of 6,666,666 ordinary shares through which Anoto received MSEK 5 before issue costs through set off of claims against Anoto. The subscription price for the issue was 0.75 SEK per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Anoto share during the last ten trading days before the date of the request of the set-off
  • During the fourth quarter, we carried out a directed issue of units in accordance with the description of said issue under the heading "Fourth Quarter 2022” above

 

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 28 February 2023 at 21:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

 

Attachments


