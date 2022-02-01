Year End Report 2021

THESE MATERIALS DO NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN SUCH MATERIALS IN THE UNITED STATES. IN PARTICULAR, ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THESE MATERIALS HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (THE "SECURITIES ACT”), OR UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.





Board of Directors of Lundin Energy and Aker BP agreed on a combination to create the leading European independent E&P company, with completion of the transaction anticipated around mid 2022

Record financial performance in 2021, with free cash flow generation of USD 1.6 billion and net debt reduced to USD 2.7 billion

Board of Directors propose to increase 2021 quarterly dividend by 25 percent to USD 0.5625 per share until completion of the Aker BP transaction

Record quarterly production for the fourth quarter of 195 Mboepd and 2022 production guidance set between 180 and 200 Mboepd

Key projects progressing on schedule, with Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 set for first oil in the fourth quarter of 2022 and five new projects heading towards sanction within the temporary tax incentives

Delivering growth with resource additions of 200 percent of production in 2021

On track with Decarbonisation Plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2023 from operational emissions





Financial summary1

1 Jan 2021-

31 Dec 2021

12 months



1 Oct 2021-

31 Dec 2021

3 months



1 Jan 2020-

31 Dec 2020

12 months



1 Oct 2020-

31 Dec 2020

3 months



Production in Mboepd 190.3 194.8 164.5 185.1 Revenue and other income in MUSD 5,484.7 1,621.8 2,564.4 779.7 CFFO in MUSD 3,058.0 558.1 1,528.0 276.7 Per share in USD 10.75 1.96 5.38 0.97 EBITDAX in MUSD 4,822.8 1,462.2 2,140.2 708.4 Per share in USD 16.96 5.14 7.53 2.49 Free cash flow in MUSD 1,645.5 22.6 448.2 -97.5 Per share in USD 5.79 0.08 1.58 -0.34 Net result in MUSD 493.8 121.7 384.2 303.7 Per share in USD 1.74 0.43 1.35 1.07 Adjusted net result in MUSD 795.7 253.3 280.0 86.9 Per share in USD 2.80 0.89 0.99 0.31 Net debt in MUSD 2,747.9 2,747.9 3,911.5 3,911.5

1 All numbers in this table relate to continuing and discontinued operations combined. For a further breakdown between continuing and discontinued operations, reference is made to pages 32-33



Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy AB, commented on the proposed combination of Lundin Energy’s E&P business with Aker BP:

"We were very pleased to announce at the end of 2021, that the Board of Directors of Lundin Energy and Aker BP reached an agreement to combine the businesses to create the leading European independent E&P company. Value creation is at the heart of our business and this deal is a unique opportunity to create a world class company, with significant scale, production growth and strong free cash flow generation into the next decade. Coupled with that is a business with industry leading low costs and low carbon emissions.

"I am convinced that the combination proposal with Aker BP is a win-win outcome for both sets of shareholders, as it creates a business that is positioned to prosper through the energy transition and deliver increased and sustainable dividends. For Lundin Energy shareholders, this will deliver a significant up-front cash consideration, the opportunity to be a shareholder in the leading European E&P company and a retained interest in a renewables business that is positioned for growth. We are anticipating that the proposed combination will be completed around the middle of the year.”

Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy AB, commented on the 2021 full year results:

"I’m pleased to report that in 2021 Lundin Energy delivered record production and financial results, underpinned by continued excellent operational performance and strong oil and gas prices.

"Our world class assets continue to outperform, with industry leading production efficiency and low operating costs. We exited the year with production at just under 200 Mboepd and full year production came in above the top of our original guidance range.

"Johan Sverdrup keeps on delivering above expectations. Phase 2 of the project, which will lift production to 755 Mbopd gross, is making excellent progress and is firmly on track for first oil in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"At the Greater Edvard Grieg Area the completion of the infill drilling programme and the Solveig and Rolvsnes tie-back projects, together with a number of new projects being planned, will keep the facilities full in the long term. This is a prolific area where I see great opportunity to further extend the production plateau.

"We completed the acquisition of a further interest in the major Wisting oil development project, taking our share to 35 percent, which will help sustain the production profile of the business long term with a significant addition of low carbon emissions barrels. The Wisting development concept has been decided upon and the project is heading towards sanction at the end of 2022.

"Our growth strategy continues to deliver results with total resource additions in 2021 of 200 percent of produced volumes, supported by further reserves growth in the Greater Edvard Grieg Area and the additional interest in Wisting. I see multiple opportunities to continue to grow the business with significant potential resource upside at Johan Sverdrup, a pipeline of new projects being progressed towards development and an active exploration programme.

"At the same time, we are making great progress on our industry leading Decarbonisation Plan and are set to become carbon neutral by 2023 from operational emissions, with around 60 percent of our production already being carbon neutral. I see this as a key value differentiator for Lundin Energy.

"Financially we had a very strong year, delivering free cash flow of USD 1.6 billion, covering our 2021 dividend three times and allowing us to reduce net debt to USD 2.7 billion. I’m pleased to note that the Board of Directors is recommending a 25 percent increase in the quarterly dividend until completion of the Aker BP transaction, clearly demonstrating our commitment to long-term growth of shareholder returns.

I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their continued support over the last year, and our employees for their tremendous efforts in delivering these record results.”

