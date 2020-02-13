13.02.2020 09:55:00

YCD Wins the First Prize at DailyDOOH Awards With the Flagship Microsoft Store in London and Is Selected as Finalist at Digital Signage Awards

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YCD Multimedia, the leading global provider of advanced digital signage solution announced today the company won the prestigious DailyDOOH Award in the flagship retail store category and was also selected as a finalist at the Digital Signage Award in retail category, for its work with the flagship Microsoft Store in London.

The Flagship Microsoft Store In London, photo credit: MICROSOFT (PRNewsfoto/YCD Multimedia)

Both awards are given to outstanding digital signage projects, chosen by an independent panel of industry professionals. The winners at the Digital Signage Awards will be announced during ISE2020 show in Amsterdam.

Since 2009, YCD and Microsoft Store have partnered to implement the most powerful global digital signage network. The implementation across all Microsoft Stores includes a large multi-display "canvas" of videowalls and LEDs, managed as one single system. 

YCD's Cnario suite enables sophisticated content management, distribution and playback that is unique to Microsoft Store's retail experience, creating an immersive world for its customers. YCD's solution leverages many Microsoft technologies such as Windows to optimize performance and Azure for hosting, framing and rendering the content. The flagship Microsoft Store in London (launched July 2019) includes 16 ultra-high-resolution LEDs all synchronized; allowing the customer to treat each display separately or all as a single "canvas".

"We are honored to accept these awards. When innovation meets creativity, the result is a powerful customer experience. Microsoft Store's utilization of YCD's Cnario software for software-based pixel mapping, simplifies the process from content creation to content distribution and playback. The result is low-cost-of-ownership and quick content turnaround time. Microsoft's innovative stores show ultra-high resolution, Pixel Perfect content that is synchronized across the entire canvases. The content is comprised of videos, alpha animation, images, HTML5 and other media formats across multiple layers. We are very grateful for these awards and dedicate it first and foremost to Microsoft Store," said Sam Losar, YCD CEO.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090105/Microsoft_Store_London.jpg

