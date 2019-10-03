+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 13:41:00

Yatra.com Wins Industry's Most Coveted Award for the Fourth Time

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  Yatra.com, one of India's leading online travel agency and India's travel planner, has been awarded the prestigious National Tourism Award for the year 2017-2018 under two categories –  'Best Domestic Tour Operator- Rest of India' and 'Best Inbound Tour Operator in India'. The Ministry of Tourism recognised Yatra's remarkable achievements in providing a complete hassle-free travel solution to travellers thereby creating newer standards with its extensive and innovative offerings across B2C and corporate segment.

The National Tourism Award is a recognition of outstanding achievements of the Indian tourism industry stakeholders. The Ministry of Tourism presents the National Tourism Awards to various segments of the travel and tourism industry every year. These awards are presented to state Governments, classified hotels, heritage hotels, approved travel agents, tour operators and tourist transport operators, individuals and other private organizations in recognition of their performances in their respective fields. The selection of the awardees is made by Committees constituted for the purpose.

Commenting on the same Mr. Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder & CEO, Yatra.com, said, "It is a tremendous honour for Yatra.com to be recognised by the Ministry of Tourism as the 'Best Domestic Tour Operator' and the 'Best Inbound Tour Operator' for the fourth time. This industry-wide recognition reinstates our travel expertise, and most importantly, our commitment to meeting the needs of all our customers. We will continue to work diligently to provide exceptional value to travellers across segments."

Being India's travel planner, Yatra.com today is much more than a booking site for flights, hotels and packages. It has become a travel marketplace which stands for a seamless travel experience. The business model caters to all types of travellers keeping in mind the change in behavior and evolving needs of the consumers with the widest range of products and services. The company stands for integrity and trust as it combines continuous innovation, teamwork and great user experience maintaining strong brand loyalty in the competitive OTA landscape.

About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt Ltd  

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 800 Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 100,000 hotels in India and over 1,000,000 hotels around the world.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted E-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in September 2017 for the third time in a row.

