Yas Theme Parks partner with CellPoint Digital to launch Alipay online payment solution

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi will become the first theme parks in the United Arab Emirates to offer Alipay as an online payment

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, a leading provider of digital commerce and payment solutions to travel companies, has been selected by Yas Theme Parks in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to enable the use of strategically important alternative payment methods. This partnership will initially allow guests to use Alipay to book their tickets for the award-winning theme parks including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

CellPoint's roll-out of Alipay, together with its many alternative payment methods, will ensure that tourists from China and other countries can now use their preferred mobile payment method when purchasing tickets online or on their mobile app.

Alternative payment methods key to increase conversion

CellPoint Digital's payment orchestration platform, Velocity, enables travel companies to build an optimised payment eco-system made up of global and local alternative methods of payment, card schemes, acquirers, or payment service providers. The Velocity Alternative Payment Hub offers more than 350 payment methods, all readily available for rapid deployment. Yas Theme Parks will be able to quickly choose and activate the preferred payment methods they need for their guests from any part of the world, starting with Alipay, and expanding to other e-wallets such as Google Pay.

Growing track record in the MEA

CellPoint Digital is a well-known fintech provider in the Middle East and Africa region. The company pioneered the launch of Apple Pay for airlines back in 2014.

"We are delighted to welcome Yas Theme Parks as our first customers in the park and attraction segment," said Ciaran Wilson, Head of Sales MEA at CellPoint Digital. "Offering the most popular payment methods to your customers wherever they come from is critical to increasing conversion, and this is true for any company with an international clientele. We see it for airlines, for rail operators and now for world-class attractions like Yas Theme Parks."

About CellPoint Digital
We make travel easier™ for airlines, travel merchants, and their customers.
CellPoint Digital is both a fintech and a traveltech company. We provide powerful digital commerce and payment solutions that enable airlines and other travel merchants to simplify their systems, unify their customer experience and boost their digital transactions across website, mobile web and mobile apps. CellPoint Digital offers two omni-channel modular platforms. Velocity is a unique payment orchestration platform that optimises all digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative methods of payment, and accelerates the deployment of new payment methods. Voyage is a full digital platform that masters the entire customer sales cycle (Promote, Sell, Pay, Serve) and optimises end-to-end conversion rates. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968672/CellPoint_Digital_Logo.jpg

Nachrichten

