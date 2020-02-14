14.02.2020 08:45:00

Yard Force New SA Models - the successor of SA500ECO and SA600H will be unleash in 2020

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yard Force SA500ECO, a high quality, stable, reliable robotic mower, which has successful sales since 2017, will be evolved into the new SA series with model number: SA650ECO; and one other model SA900ECO has larger battery capacity, better cutting performance and is equipped with the rain sensor. Both models will have better decking, superior life cycle micro switch and version 4.4 firmware with new BMS. The new Yard Force SA models have numerous improvements, the selling prices are even lower than ever.

Yard Force new SA models are covered with Acrylic-styrene-acrylonitrile (ASA) polymers decking, which has better long-term sun, rain, chemical and heat resistance, excellent collision performance, specifically suitable for outdoor use.

The "Stop" button, as the final fail-safe mechanism, doesn't have high usage frequency as left/right click button on a mouse. It provides ultimate safety before SA model move over papers, toy bricks or small rocks laying in the garden, to prevent possible damage to the objects or the cutting blade itself. The new Yard Force SA models are all equipped with industrial micro switch, which could be used for decades.

Firmware and BMS are the core factor for battery powered products, and robotic mower could not make an exception. The new Yard Force SA models have upgraded the firmware from 4.0 into 4.4, along with upgraded BMS monitors all important factors of battery, to extend battery life and provide better charging and cutting performance.

The new Yard Force SA650ECO and SA900ECO will be on sale in 2020 and now available on Amazon.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089982/Yard_Force_Robotic_Mower.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089983/Yard_Force_SA_Models.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06:00
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
13.02.20
Rohstoffmärkte: Die Sorgen nehmen wieder zu
13.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NIKE Inc
13.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Biotech-Unternehmen mit Potenzial zum Durchbruch bei Medikamenten?
13.02.20
Weekly-Hits: US Quality Dividend Payers Index & Luxusindustrie
13.02.20
Das Virusproblem ist noch nicht gelöst
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich
SPD und Linke verzeichnen nach Thüringen sprunghaften Mitgliederanstieg
Darum verzeichnet der Eurokurs ein Viermonatstief - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Darum tendiert der Euro kaum verändert zum Dollar - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nahe der Nulllinie erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am Freitag dürfte der heimische Markt zunächst stabil notieren. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte ohne grössere Veränderung in den Tag starten. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Freitag mehrheitlich fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;