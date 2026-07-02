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Experten sehen bei Allianz-Aktie im Juni zusätzliches Potenzial
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02.07.2026 12:31:21

Yara To Acquire Gulf Coast Ammonia Plant For $1.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - Yara International ASA (YARIY, YAR.OL) on Thursday announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Yara North America, agreed to acquire the Gulf Coast Ammonia production facility in Texas City, from GCA Holdings LLC, affiliated with Lotus Infrastructure Partners and MB Energy, for $1.3 billion.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The plant is currently in the commissioning phase and is expected to reach full production and stable operations by the end of 2026.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's global ammonia production footprint by diversifying its energy exposure and enhancing the competitiveness of its ammonia business.

The plant has an expected nameplate production capacity of 1.3 million metric tons per year.

The company said that Air Products will continue supplying industrial gases to the facility under a long-term supply agreement.

Yara International is currently trading 1.73% higher at NOK 430 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

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Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit

Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.

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3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ BNP Paribas
✅ GE Aerospace
✅ ABB

inklusive Rebalancing:
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❌ TotalEnergies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Lebensmittelsektor – Comeback im Kühlregal/Comet – In den Top 10
09:33 SMI verliert an Fahrt
09:25 Marktüberblick: Softwareaktien gesucht
01.07.26 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch
30.06.26 Rheinmetall: Aktienrückgang nach verlorenem Marineauftrag belastet Kursentwicklung
30.06.26 Julius Bär: 14.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ArcelorMittal
19.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Micron Technology
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’759.06 19.60 S4IBZU
Short 15’058.83 13.84 SD2BJU
Short 15’648.76 8.77 S84B7U
SMI-Kurs: 14’219.30 02.07.2026 12:22:34
Long 13’610.14 19.88 SGBNXU
Long 13’301.55 13.91 SJBMDU
Long 12’744.23 8.99 BSUI2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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