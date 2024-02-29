Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’439 0.2%  SPI 14’858 0.0%  Dow 38’909 -0.1%  DAX 17’678 0.4%  Euro 0.9547 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’878 -0.1%  Gold 2’046 0.6%  Bitcoin 54’209 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8836 0.5%  Öl 83.7 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204ams24924656Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Swisscom874251Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Überraschung aus dem Kryptobereich: Warren Buffetts Spitzenreiter
Februar 2024: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Microsofts vergeblicher Versuch: Bing-Verkauf an Apple wegen Qualitätsproblemen 2018 vereitelt
Nach Zukauf: SNB trennt sich wieder von erheblichem Anteil ihrer Ballard Power-Aktien
Einblick in Ken Fishers Depot: So hat der Starinvestor im vierten Quartal 2023 investiert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Yara International ASA Aktie [Valor: 1735299 / ISIN: NO0010208051]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.02.2024 19:00:00

Yara SBR share purchases

finanzen.net zero Yara International ASA-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Yara International ASA
28.61 CHF 2.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 29 February 2024: Today, Yara has purchased 91,492 shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market at an average price of NOK 331.1475 per share. The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara Group Executive Board members and other executives taking part in Yara’s Share Based Remuneration (SBR) programs.

All SBR shares are locked in for a period of three years after purchase, and furthermore it is expected that members of the Group Executive Board do not sell any Yara shares as long as they are members of the Group Executive Board.

The share purchases on behalf of the following Yara executives are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and are subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether bought 3,159 shares and following this purchase, owns 57,964 Yara shares.

EVP & Chief Financial Officer Thor Giæver bought 1,462 shares and following this purchase, he owns 11,977 Yara shares.

EVP Europe Mónica Andrés Enríquez bought 2,945 shares and following this purchase, owns 10,616 Yara shares.

EVP Africa & Asia Fernanda Lopes Larsen bought 2,683 shares and following this purchase, owns 11,510 Yara shares.

EVP Americas Chrystel Monthean bought 3,043 shares and following this purchase, owns 12,874 Yara shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Johan Labby bought 1,412 shares and following this purchase, owns 1,734 Yara shares.

EVP & General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 1,575 shares and following this purchase, owns 18,070 Yara shares.

EVP People, Process & Digitalization Solveig Hellebust bought 1,432 shares and following this purchase, owns 5,755 Yara shares.

EVP, Corporate Development Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand bought 1,720 shares and following this purchase, owns 6,965 Yara shares.

EVP & CEO, Yara Industrial Solutions Jorge Noval bought 2,502 shares and following this purchase, owns 9,285 Yara shares.

Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.

Contact

Maria Gabrielsen
Investor Relations
Mobile: +47?92090093
E-post: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com 

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
09.02.24 Yara International ASA Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.12.23 Yara International ASA Buy UBS AG
04.12.23 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.10.23 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.10.23 Yara International ASA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

✈️🚢 Haben sich Reiseaktien von den Auswirkungen der Pandemie erholt?
✈️ 🚢Welche Aktien haben eine solide Basis für die Zukunft?

Im Interview mit @TimSchaeferMedia , renommierter Finanzredakteur und Blogger, taucht David Kunz, Börsenexperte und COO der BX Swiss in die Welt der Reiseaktien ein und sprechen über die Erholung ✈️Fluggesellschaften und 🚢Kreuzfahrtaktien nach der Corona-Krise.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:25 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG
11:07 DAX 40 weiter auf Rekordhoch – Das ist für Anleger heute wichtig
10:00 Chip-Industrie: Die Taktfrequenz nimmt zu
09:53 UBS KeyInvest: Autos – Globales Schaulaufen in Genf/ASML / SAP – Europäisches High-Tech-Duo
08:59 SMI in Lauerstellung
08:00 Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: The tale of two yields
28.02.24 Marktüberblick: Lanxess mit Wertminderungsbedarf im Fokus
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’886.02 19.73 BVSSMU
Short 12’124.09 13.96 F1SSMU
Short 12’590.37 8.87 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’438.86 29.02.2024 17:30:01
Long 10’954.81 19.40 SSRM0U
Long 10’680.15 13.31 SSQMKU
Long 10’251.91 8.91 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Überraschung aus dem Kryptobereich: Warren Buffetts Spitzenreiter
ams OSRAM nimmt Wertberichtigungen von 600 bis 900 Millionen Euro vor - Aktie bricht um 38 % ein
Idorsia-Aktie fällt nach Kurssprung letztlich zurück: Idorsia verschafft sich über Abkommen mit Viatris finanziellen Spielraum
Vor Bitcoin-Halving im April: Lohnt sich Bitcoin-Mining aktuell?
Roche-Aktie legt leicht zu: Roche erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Esbriet
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit Verlusten
König der Magnificent 7: So steht es um die KI-Aktie NVIDIA
ObsEva-Aktie bricht um über 80 Prozent ein: ObsEva stellt Geschäftsbetrieb ein
Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug: Bitcoin überwindet 58'000-Dollar-Marke
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit