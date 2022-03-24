Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Yara International ASA Aktie
24.03.2022 21:30:00

Yara publishes 2021 Integrated Report

Yara International ASA
Oslo, 24 March 2022: Yara has today published its 2021 Integrated Report, including complete 2021 Annual Accounts with notes. The report is attached as a pdf file and in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The report is available on Yara’s website:

https://www.yara.com/2021

Contact:

Silje Nygaard
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +47 957 04 843
E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com

Kristin Nordal
Vice President Corporate Communications
Mobile: +47 900 15 550
E-mail: kristin.nordal@yara.com

esben.tuman@yara.com
About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 


14.03.22 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
11.03.22 Yara International ASA Underperform Credit Suisse Group
07.03.22 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.02.22 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
24.01.22 Yara International ASA Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
