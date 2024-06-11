Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Yara International ASA Aktie [Valor: 1735299 / ISIN: NO0010208051]
11.06.2024 14:45:00

Yara International: Successful placement of new bonds

Yara International ASA
28.61 CHF 2.11%
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 7 June 2024 regarding a contemplated green bond issuance.

Yara International ASA has today completed a successful placement of senior unsecured green bonds with a total amount of NOK 2,750 million. The transaction was split into three tranches:

  • 5Y NOK 1,150 million floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Nibor + 0.97 % p.a.
  • 5Y NOK 900 million fixed rate note with a coupon of 4.82% p.a.
  • 10Y NOK 700 million fixed rate note with a coupon of 5.04% p.a.

An amount equal to the net proceeds from the green bond issuance will be used in accordance with Yara’s Green Financing Framework. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.

Danske Bank acted as Sole Bookrunner for the bond issuance.

For more information, please contact:

Maria Gabrielsen
Head of Investor Relations
M: +47 952 90 093
E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com 

Liv Bergh
Head of Funding
M: +47 414 02 153
E: liv.bergh@yara.com 

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

www.yara.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


pagehit