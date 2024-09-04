Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Yara International ASA Aktie [Valor: 1735299 / ISIN: NO0010208051]
04.09.2024 19:00:00

Yara International ASA - share purchase and mandatory notification of trades

Yara International ASA
24.67 CHF -3.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Yara has today purchased in the market a total of 19,261 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) at an average price of NOK 297.8423 per share on behalf of members of Yara’s Group Executive Board. The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara executives taking part in the Share Based Remuneration (SBR) program.

In order to support alignment between members of the Group Executive Board and shareholder interests, it is expected that members of the Group Executive Board participating in Yara’s Share Based Remuneration program (SBR), in addition to the shares received as part of the SBR, invest in Yara shares an amount equalling the lowest amount received as net, after tax short-term incentive plan payout for the preceding year or the net amount received as SBR for the relevant year, and do so yearly as a minimum. Such investments should be made until the shareholding amounts to the member’s gross remuneration package, including pensions. Furthermore, it is also expected that members of the Group Executive Board do not sell any Yara shares as long as they are members of the Group Executive Board.

Yara has in addition purchased residual shares from the Share Based Remuneration allocation performed in February 2024.

Guidelines on salary and other remuneration for executive personnel are further described in the Yara Integrated Report 2023 on pages 67-71.

PDMR trades

Share purchases by and on behalf of the following members of Yara’s Group Executive Management members are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR”) and are subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether bought 2,501 shares and following this purchase, owns 60,465 Yara shares.

EVP & Chief Financial Officer Thor Giæver bought 2,101 shares and following this purchase, owns 14,078 Yara shares.

EVP, Corporate Development Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand bought 1,234 shares and following this purchase, owns 8,199 Yara shares.

EVP Europe Mónica Andrés Enríquez bought 2,714 shares and following this purchase, owns 13,330 Yara shares.

EVP Africa & Asia Fernanda Lopes Larsen bought 276 shares and following this purchase, owns 11,786 Yara shares.

EVP Americas Chrystel Monthean bought 2,756 shares and following this purchase, owns 15,630 Yara shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Johan Labby bought 1,364 shares and following this purchase, owns 3,098 Yara shares.

EVP & General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 2,272 shares and following this purchase, owns 20,342 Yara shares.

EVP People, Process & Digitalization Solveig Hellebust bought 2,060 shares and following this purchase, owns 7,815 Yara shares.

EVP & CEO, Yara Industrial Solutions Jorge Noval bought 1,721 shares and following this purchase, owns 11,006 Yara shares.

Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.

Contact
Maria Gabrielsen
Head of Investor Relations
M: +47 920 900 93
E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com 

About Yara
Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


15.07.24 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
20.06.24 Yara International ASA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.05.24 Yara International ASA Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.05.24 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
29.04.24 Yara International ASA Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
