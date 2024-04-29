Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’361 0.2%  SPI 15’162 0.2%  Dow 38’326 0.2%  DAX 18’129 -0.2%  Euro 0.9771 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’988 -0.4%  Gold 2’337 0.0%  Bitcoin 57’070 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.1%  Öl 88.7 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101ABB1222171Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529
Top News
Boeing- und Airbus-Aktien uneins: Turkish Airlines will noch mehr Jets bestellen
Jefferies & Company Inc. gibt Heidelberg Materials-Aktie Buy
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Netflix-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Netflix von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
S&P 500-Wert Philip Morris-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Philip Morris-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren
S&P 500-Wert MasterCard-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in MasterCard von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Yara International ASA Aktie [Valor: 1735299 / ISIN: NO0010208051]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.04.2024 16:30:00

Yara International ASA - Mandatory notifications of trade

finanzen.net zero Yara International ASA-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Yara International ASA
28.61 CHF 2.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Yara Board member Jannicke Hilland has purchased a total of 1,587 Yara shares on Friday, 26 April 2024 at an average price of NOK 315 per share. Following this purchase, Jannicke Hilland owns a total of 1,587 shares in Yara international ASA.

Yara Board member Therese Log Bergjord has purchased a total of 750 Yara shares on Friday, 26 April 2024 at an average price of NOK 316.6 per share. Following this purchase, Therese Log Bergjord owns a total of 750 shares in Yara International ASA.

Details of the transactions can be found in the attachment.

The share purchases are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR”) and are subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19.

Contact
Maria Gabrielsen
Head of Investor Relations
M: +47 920 900 93
E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com 

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

www.yara.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment