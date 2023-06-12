Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Yara International ASA
Yara general meeting approves dividends and elects Board members in line with Nomination Committee proposal

Yara International ASA
35.12 CHF -0.87%
Oslo, 12 June 2023: The Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting today approved a dividend of NOK 55.00 pr. per share and elected Board and Nomination Committee members in line with the Nomination Committee’s proposal.

All agenda items were approved in line with the proposals in the Annual General Meeting Notice except item 13 (proposal from shareholder), which did not receive sufficient votes to be approved.

The dividend of NOK 55.00 per share will be paid on 22 June 2023 to shareholders as of 12 June 2023, and the Yara share will be traded ex-dividend from 13 June 2023. American Depository Receipts (ADRs) will also be traded ex-dividend from 13 June 2023, with a dividend payment date of 29 June 2023.

Therese Log Bergjord, Tina Lawton and Harald Thorstein were elected as new Board members. Lars Mattis Hansen was elected as new member of the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting approved a new Power of attorney to the Board regarding acquisition of own shares. The Board is thereby given authorization to acquire up to 5 percent of Yara’s shares before the next Annual General Meeting. Yara has renewed its agreement with the Norwegian State according to which the State’s shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis to ensure that the State’s ownership share of 36.21% is not changed as a result of share buy-backs.

The Annual General Meeting approved an amendment to section 9 third paragraph of Yara’s Articles of Association to read: "Shareholders who, in person or by a representative, wish to attend and vote at the General Meeting, must give notice of attendance to the company in advance. The notice must be received by the company no later than two business days prior to the General Meeting. The board may set a later deadline in the notice of the General Meeting."

The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be made available on Yara’s website:
https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

Contact

Silje Nygaard
Investor Relations
Mobile: +47 957 04 843
E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

