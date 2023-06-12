Yara general meeting approves dividends and elects Board members in line with Nomination Committee proposal

Oslo, 12 June 2023: The Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting today approved a dividend of NOK 55.00 pr. per share and elected Board and Nomination Committee members in line with the Nomination Committee’s proposal.

All agenda items were approved in line with the proposals in the Annual General Meeting Notice except item 13 (proposal from shareholder), which did not receive sufficient votes to be approved.

The dividend of NOK 55.00 per share will be paid on 22 June 2023 to shareholders as of 12 June 2023, and the Yara share will be traded ex-dividend from 13 June 2023. American Depository Receipts (ADRs) will also be traded ex-dividend from 13 June 2023, with a dividend payment date of 29 June 2023.

Therese Log Bergjord, Tina Lawton and Harald Thorstein were elected as new Board members. Lars Mattis Hansen was elected as new member of the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting approved a new Power of attorney to the Board regarding acquisition of own shares. The Board is thereby given authorization to acquire up to 5 percent of Yara’s shares before the next Annual General Meeting. Yara has renewed its agreement with the Norwegian State according to which the State’s shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis to ensure that the State’s ownership share of 36.21% is not changed as a result of share buy-backs.

The Annual General Meeting approved an amendment to section 9 third paragraph of Yara’s Articles of Association to read: "Shareholders who, in person or by a representative, wish to attend and vote at the General Meeting, must give notice of attendance to the company in advance. The notice must be received by the company no later than two business days prior to the General Meeting. The board may set a later deadline in the notice of the General Meeting."

The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be made available on Yara’s website:

https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act