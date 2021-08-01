SMI 12’117 0.3%  SPI 15’578 0.3%  Dow 34’935 -0.4%  DAX 15’544 -0.6%  Euro 1.0744 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’089 -0.7%  Gold 1’814 -0.8%  Bitcoin 37’229 2.6%  Dollar 0.9053 0.0%  Öl 76.3 0.5% 
Yara International ASA Aktie [Valor: 1735299 / ISIN: NO0010208051]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.08.2021 21:00:00

Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil

Yara International ASA
50.79 CHF 8.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 1 August 2021: Yara has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with EuroChem to sell its Salitre phosphate mining project for a cash consideration of USD 410 million.

Yara’s ongoing transformation has a strategic focus on food solutions, premium products and enabling the hydrogen economy. Salitre remains an attractive project, but as previously communicated the project progress has been impacted by Covid 19, and significant construction time and capital expenditure remains to reach completion. The Salitre divestment therefore supports Yara’s transformation by reallocating capital and risk appetite in the coming years towards Yara’s strategic focus areas.

"This transaction allows us to further sharpen our strategic focus, based on our strong competitive edges. Yara Brazil will continue to play an essential role in this growth agenda, and this transaction enables that growth to be driven with a sharper downstream focus,” said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara.

Yara entered into the Salitre project in 2014, and its assets comprise phosphate mining operations, including tailing dam, with an annual production capacity of approximately 1,200 kt of phosphate rock and an on-going project to construct phosphate processing operations with a projected production capacity of approximately 1,000 kt per annum at completion. The estimated capital expenditure required to reach completion is of a similar magnitude to the divestment value.

Following the decision to divest, it is expected that the impacted assets will be classified as a held-for-sale disposal group in the third quarter 2021 and that an impairment charge of approximately USD 400 million will be recognized in the same quarter.

The transaction is expected to be completed in approximately six months, and is conditional on obtaining necessary local regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.


Contact:

Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843
E-mail: Silje.ingeberg@yara.com

Kristin Nordal, Media Relations
Mobile: (+47) 900 15 550
E-mail: kristin.nordal@yara.com


Thor Giæver, CFO
Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations at Yara International ASA, on 1 August 2021 at 21:00 CEST.

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

www.yara.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


﻿

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
19.07.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.07.21 Yara International ASA Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.07.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.07.21 Yara International ASA Buy UBS AG
09.07.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

31.07.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit den Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
30.07.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon-Aktie taucht nachbörslich ab
30.07.21 SMI heute schwächer erwartet
30.07.21 BASF schreibt Milliardengewinn – Aktie legt zu
30.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Trendwechsel?
29.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Novartis am 21.07.2021

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid Motors kurz nach Börsendebüt: Ist ein Einstieg lohnenswert?
Künstliche Intelligenz wählt Fondszusammensetzung aus: Warum AMC den Vorzug vor Facebook bekommt
Langzeit-Bär David Tice erwartet Zusammenbruch bei Aktien- und Kryptoanlagen
22 Jahre alter Tipp des Starinvestors noch immer gültig: So vermehrt man sein Vermögen wie Warren Buffett
Juli 2021: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
KW 30: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Sicherheit und Luxus: Das zieht die Reichen in die Schweiz
Pessimistisch für Aktien und Anleihen: Investmentexperte Jeremy Grantham warnt vor herben Verlusten
Finanzanalyst: Aus diesen Gründen setzen Anleger 2021 auf Rohstoffe
EZB bescheinigt Euroraum-Banken nach Stresstest Widerstandsfähigkeit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit