|
21.06.2022 12:00:00
Yara Clean Ammonia – Capital Markets Day
Yara has the pleasure of hosting a Capital Markets Day for Yara Clean Ammonia ("YCA”) on 30 June 2022 at 09:00 CET.
The online event will last approximately three hours, including live Q&A, with presenters from YCA’s management team, led by Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand (CEO of YCA) and Hallgeir Storvik (CFO of YCA). The event will be accessible via webcast at www.yara.com/investor-relations/
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Tesla Inc.
|119323671
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|BioNTech SE
|119323672
|55.00 %
|18.00 %
|ICE Brent Crude Oil Front Month Future / NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Front Month Future
|119323673
|55.00 %
|16.20 %
The presentation will be held in English.
Silje Nygaard
Investor Relations
Mobile: +47 957 04 843
E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com
About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.
www.yara.com
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA
Analysen zu Yara International ASA
|16.05.22
|Yara International ASA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.03.22
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.03.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.05.22
|Yara International ASA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.03.22
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.03.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.05.22
|Yara International ASA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.22
|Yara International ASA Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.07.21
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|31.03.22
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.03.22
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.04.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.01.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.05.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.03.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.03.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV
Angesichts des überraschenden Zinsschrittes der SNB herrscht weiterhin Rezessionsangst. Viele Anleger fragen sich, ob die Notenbanken die Inflation in den Griff bekommen. Mehr dazu erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHändler mahnen zur Vorsicht: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX setzt Erholungskurs fort -- Asiens Börsen schliessen freundlich
Im Dienstagshandel geht es am heimischen Aktienmarkt aufwärts. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzt sich die Erholung fort. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich am Dienstag in Grün.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}