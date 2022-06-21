Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Yara International ASA Aktie
21.06.2022

Yara Clean Ammonia – Capital Markets Day

Yara International ASA
48.30 CHF 6.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Yara has the pleasure of hosting a Capital Markets Day for Yara Clean Ammonia ("YCA”) on 30 June 2022 at 09:00 CET.

The online event will last approximately three hours, including live Q&A, with presenters from YCA’s management team, led by Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand (CEO of YCA) and Hallgeir Storvik (CFO of YCA). The event will be accessible via webcast at www.yara.com/investor-relations/

The presentation will be held in English.


Silje Nygaard
Investor Relations
Mobile: +47 957 04 843
E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.

www.yara.com


﻿

