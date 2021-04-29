Yangarra Announces Voting Results from the Annual Meeting

|
CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Corporation") (TSX: YGR) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of shareholders held in Calgary, Alberta on April 29, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted on at the Meeting is outlined in the Information Circular dated March 15, 2021 and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are below:
Fixing Number of Directors
A resolution asking shareholders to fix the number of directors to be elected at seven was approved.
Election of Directors
The following seven nominees were elected as directors of Yangarra to serve until the next Meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed:
Nominee
Percentage of Votes in Favour
Dale A. Miller
99.84
Frederick L. Morton
99.88
Gordon A. Bowerman
93.47
James G. Evaskevich
99.87
Neil M. MacKenzie
99.85
Penelope D.S. Payne
99.92
Robert D. Weir
99.88
Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, to serve as the Auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, was approved.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Yangarra Resources Ltd.
