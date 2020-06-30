Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 19:52:00

Yangarra Announces Completion of Borrowing Base Review

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Company") (TSX:YGR) has completed its annual borrowing base review and the syndicated senior credit facility has been confirmed at $210 million of which the Company was drawn approximately $195 million. The term out date has been extended to May 28, 2021 and the maturity date has been extended to May 28, 2022.  The only changes to terms and conditions are to the interest rate grid and the elimination of the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") which had not been utilized.

With the cost savings generated by streamlining drilling and completion operations, the addition of a construction division and the benefit of the adoption of real time invoicing, Yangarra has moved away from a cash flow neutral budget to one that generates monthly free cash flow of $1 million dollars with that free cash flow rate accelerating during spring break up.  All free cash flow will be devoted to debt repayment. Capital spending decisions will continue to be determined by full cycle rates of return with a threshold of US$40/bbl WTI for completions and US$45/bbl WTI for drilling.

The Company's banking syndicate is led by Alberta Treasury Branches and includes Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada.

All reference to $ (funds) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Forward Looking Information.  

Certain information regarding Yangarra set forth in this news release,  management's assessment of future plans, operations and operational results may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities law and necessarily involve risks associated with oil and gas exploration, production, marketing and transportation such as loss of market, volatility of prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserves estimates, environmental risks, competition from other producers and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources.  In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to its expectations regarding the effect of streamlining drilling and completion operations and the benefits of real time invoicing, as well as expectations about its abilities to generate free cash flow and pay down debt.  Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.  Certain of these risks are set out in more detail in Yangarra's current Annual Information Form, which is available on Yangarra's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.  

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management of Yangarra at the time the statements are presented.  Yangarra may, as considered necessary in the circumstances, update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  Yangarra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.  

SOURCE Yangarra Resources Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’528.00
2.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.00
0.92 %
ABB 21.33
0.85 %
Swiss Re 73.06
0.77 %
UBS Group 10.91
0.74 %
Alcon 54.36
-0.26 %
Adecco Group 44.46
-0.49 %
Sika 182.35
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 328.35
-0.94 %
Novartis 82.42
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:46
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:40
Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020: Vier auf einen Streich - so viele wie noch nie
14:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:49
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie erneut stark gefragt: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen
Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Varta-Aktie stark: Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex begab sich nach Richtungssuche ins Plus. An der Wall Street zeigt sich keine einheitliche Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB