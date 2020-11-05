Yandex injects 600G wavelengths into DCI network with ADVA TeraFlex™

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Yandex has transformed its data center interconnect (DCI) infrastructure into a 600Gbit/s transport network using the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™. The solution massively increases the capacity of Yandex’s infrastructure throughout Moscow, enabling Russia’s largest search engine provider to meet rapidly rising data demands and expand its cloud services. Delivering high levels of throughput, density and scale, the technology easily plugged into Yandex’s existing line system. ADVA’s open TeraFlex™ terminal supports 600Gbit/s over a single wavelength and delivers a total duplex capacity of 3.6Tbit/s in one rack unit. With its low power consumption and ultra-flexible modulation capabilities, TeraFlex™ ensures maximum spectral efficiency, making Yandex’s DCI network future-proof and highly efficient.

"We’re proud of what our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ technology is helping Yandex achieve. Without the effort or expense of a complete system upgrade, it’s enabled one of Russia’s biggest technology companies to transform its infrastructure. By unlocking the full value of its fiber assets, Yandex is opening the door to further growth and innovation,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. "Our TeraFlex™ has a large degree of configuration flexibility, using different modulation formats and software-defined fractional QAM to optimize data rate transmission performance. Together with its plug-and-play simplicity, TeraFlex™ made it easy for Yandex to transform its existing DCI infrastructure.”

Yandex’s Moscow data centers are now connected in a point-to-point network with ADVA’s high-density TeraFlex™ terminal. Serving 36 bidirectional 100GbE client ports, the 1RU solution injects new levels of channel capacity and spectral efficiency into Yandex’s network. Built specifically to maximize fiber utilization, TeraFlex™ features software-defined fractional QAM modulation capabilities. This enables it to leverage different modulation formats and optimize all optical paths over any distance.

"We’re helping Yandex to massively expand the capacity of its network and accommodate ever-increasing traffic demands. Our TeraFlex™ terminal is ensuring that one of Russia’s leading technology companies can meet its customers’ expectations and continue growing its business well into the future,” said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. "Tens of millions of people rely on Yandex’s products and services on a daily basis. That’s why it’s a company keen to deliver even more by leveraging the most advanced technology on the market. Our solution enables it to continue innovating and improving quality. And, with the space- and power-efficiency of TeraFlex™, Yandex’s new network also ensures that future growth is fully sustainable.”

