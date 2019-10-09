Yamaha Young Performing Artists Program Now Accepting Applications for Distinguished Competition

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Yamaha Young Performing Artists (YYPA) competition, an annual program that has helped build the musical careers of outstanding young talent for more than 30 years.

Between now and December 18, 2019, jazz, classical and contemporary musicians between the ages of 18 and 22 are invited to apply to the prestigious program.

The 2020 winners will receive an all-expense-paid trip to the YYPA Celebration Weekend at the Music for All Summer Symposium in Muncie, Indiana. There, they will perform before thousands of students and music educators, take part in professional career-building workshops, receive national press coverage and take home a professional recording and photos of their live performance. In addition, winners will receive ongoing support and career counseling from Yamaha Artist Relations.

"Since YYPA began more than 30 years ago, the program has given countless students the opportunity to share their voice and establish themselves as musicians," says John Wittmann, director, Yamaha Artist Services Indianapolis. "The ability of these young musicians never ceases to amaze us. Giving each of them the tools and support that they need to grow is precisely what we stand for as a company."

"The Yamaha Young Performing Artist experience remains one of the most rewarding endeavors of my artistic life," said Stephen Page, 2004 YYPA Saxophone Winner and current Yamaha Performing Artist. "Being surrounded by such wonderful musicians for a week of music-making and collaboration was an experience I'll never forget. The opportunity to connect with some of the strongest figures in our field helped me find greater focus in career development, and I am so grateful to Yamaha for offering such an exceptional program, and for their dedication to music education."

To be eligible, applicants must be studying in the U.S. and between the ages of 18 and 22 at the time of entry. Applications will be accepted for the following categories: Piccolo, Flute, Oboe, Bassoon, Clarinet, Saxophone, Trumpet, French Horn, Trombone, Euphonium, Tuba, Mallet or Concert Percussion, Drums, Violin, Viola, Cello, Upright Bass and Piano.

"We encourage as many students to apply for the program as possible. YYPA is a wonderful way for aspiring musicians to get their name out there, and hopefully begin a long-lasting career," Wittmann adds.

For more details about YYPA and applying, visit https://yamaha.io/YYPA

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

SOURCE Yamaha Young Performing Artists